A man identified as Julian Sotomey has claimed that he met God after he suffered a severe cardiac arrest and allegedly died for over 10 minutes.

According to Sotomey, doctors worked around the clock to revive him after he suffered the attack. It was during this period that he saw himself leaving his body, he said.

In a yet-to-be aired episode of TV3's The Day Show with Berla Mundi, Sotomey claimed that he died for more than 10 minutes. ''It could be more.''

Chilling details

''Apparently, they shocked me. Once they shocked me, I came back. Now, the third one was when I was gone for over 10 minutes. It could be more.

''I came out of my body; so I could see myself on the operation table,'' he recounted.

Interacting with God

When asked where he was, Sotomey said that he was with God who told him that:

''Son, this love I'm showing you is the same love I have for the poor, for the homeless, and the mad man,'' he said.

The new episode of The Day Show which features Julian Sotomey will be aired on TV3 on Thursday, January 27, at 9 pm.

Death: Past and Present

Meanwhile, Leaps reports that, throughout history, the borderline between life and death was marked by the moment a person's heart stopped, breathing ceased, and brain function shut down.

A person became motionless, lifeless, and was deemed irreversibly dead. This is because once the heart stops beating, blood flow stops, and oxygen is cut off from all the body's organs, including the brain.

The advent of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in the 1960s was revolutionary, demonstrating that the heart could potentially be restarted after it had stopped, and what had been a clear black-and-white line was shown to be potentially reversible in some people.

Thus, what was once called death, the ultimate endpoint was now widely called cardiac arrest.

