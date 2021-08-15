Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has instituted a scholarship scheme for Ga students

The minister declared this at the Homowo lecture series that was concluded for the just-ended festival in Ga communities

According to him, there are plans to also build a Ga arts center and also improve the teaching and learning of Ga in schools

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has declared that a scheme has been instituted to provide scholarships to students in Ga communities.

The honorable minister made a pleasant announcement at the Homowo lecture series at the just-ended Homowo festival that took place within the Ga communities in Accra, according to citinews

Purpose of the scholarship

According to Henry Quartey, the introduction of the scholarship scheme is aimed at equipping Ga Dangbe natives with the necessary skills to make them well-placed for the job market and reduce unemployment in the communities.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey Credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Another big promise

In addition to the scholarship scheme, the Greater Accra Regional minister also mentioned that he is putting in rigorous measures to ensure that Ga is taught and learned effectively in schools.

In his own words:

“During my vetting, I promised that the Ga language would be taught in schools in the region. I’ve already discussed this with the Education Minister. The Ministry will soon put a system in place to bring in more Ga teachers for the schools.”

Ga art center

The minister also added that he is planning to build a Ga-Dangbe research center to help preserve the history, culture, and heritage of the Ga people.

Henry Quartey is fast proving himself as a man of more action than words.

YEN.com.gh earlier published that the Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey, revealed that some onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra wanted to kill him over plans to relocate them to Adjen Kotoku.

Later, gunshots were fired at Agbogbloshie in Accra as scrap dealers in the area clashed with security personnel on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Nevertheless, the evacuation of traders from Agbogbloshie is an action that was met with stern opposition was carried out regardless, and now, Ghanaians are happy after pictures showing the aftermath have surfaced.

Source: Yen