Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian businessman and millionaire who is known for his lavish lifestyle, luxury cars, and houses

Aside from his opulent lifestyle, the founder of Engineers and Planners is renowned for his charitable work

The company owner recently celebrated his birthday, and YEN.com.gh looks at five occasions when he showed off his fortune

Ibrahim Mahama, a rich businessman from Ghana, is known for his influence, wealth, and passion for expensive automobiles, jet skis, and private planes.

The founder of Engineers and Planners has been seen flaunting his opulent cars and jet skis on numerous occasions.

The business owner turned one year older on January 29, 2023, and a video was made in his honour before his birthday.

Ibrahim Mahama shows off wealth and opulent lifestyle. Photo credit: ibrahim_mahama_71.

Ibrahim Mahama is shown in a video on the Dzata Cement Limited official Twitter account showcasing some of his finest auto collection.

Ibrahim Mahama has a heart of gold

The brother of former president John Dramani Mahama spends time addressing the problems of the impoverished in addition to flaunting his lavish lifestyle.

The charitable businessman recently offered to cover the expenses of a previous National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant with bipolar disorder's education and medical care.

YEN.com.gh highlights five times the millionaire flaunted his wealth in photos on social media.

1. Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama boarding a private jet:

2. Ibrahim Mahama shows off his rich lifestyle in a luxury Seabreacher:

3: Ghanaian millionaire flaunts his Porsche 911 Turbo S:

4. Ibrahim Mahama shares photos spotlighting luxury boat:

5: Ibrahim Mahama shows off one of the many whips of his Dzata Cement company:

Ibrahim Mahama shows off his love for luxury cars

