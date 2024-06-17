A 16-year-old girl has been picked up by police after burning her ex-boyfriend's room after they broke up

A 16-year-old girl has been picked up by police after burning her ex-boyfriend's room after they broke up.

The incident occurred in the New Nkusukum suburb of Mankessim after an earlier confrontation.

The girl had been accused of cheating.

Source: Getty Images

The girl visited her boyfriend for some money, but he ended the relationship after accusing her of cheating on him.

GHONE reported that the girl left distraught and used a spare key to enter her boyfriend’s home and set the place on fire.

The boy was later alerted to the blaze by phone, but when he arrived, his belongings were completely destroyed.

Community members managed to extinguish the flames, but not before significant damage was done.

Nyomi later admitted to starting the fire, explaining that she had also contributed to purchasing the items in the room.

Lover spats have been known to turn violent, like when a level 200 student died after being stabbed multiple times in the chest by her boyfriend after a confrontation centring around suspected infidelity.

Source: YEN.com.gh