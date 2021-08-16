34-year-old Farmer Finally Explains Why He Married 2 Wives on Same Day

A man identified as Ekpe Akpove married two wives on the same day and set social media abuzz

The 34-year-old man has explained that he loves both women and they have been with him for years

Ekpe, who said he is still struggling, noted that he is the first person in his family to tie the knot with two women

Ekpe Akpove, a 34-year-old Nigerian man who married two wives on the same day has said he is happy to have taken the bold step of tying the knot with the ladies.

The young man, who hails from Igbide in the Isoko South local government area of Delta state, told The Punch that he met his first wife in 2008 and the second one in 2010.

The young man said he loves both women equally. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Nigerian Tribune reports that the wedding was held at Late Ekpe Hitler’s Compound, Opp Ugala Filling Station, Lagos-Igbide.

He loves both women

The young man said he decided to marry the two ladies on the same day because he loves them both.

Ekpe said they both have three children each for him and he had to do the right thing by paying their bride price and marrying them legally.

In his words:

"My firstborn is 11 years old; fortunately for me, my wives usually give birth within the same period."

How he handles them when they have misunderstandings

Ekpe said his wives don't get into physical fights when they have disagreements. According to him, he settles their differences himself or calls his friends to talk to them.

He said it took so long before paying their bride price due to financial constraints, adding that he is still struggling.

According to Ekpe, he is the first person in his family to get married to two wives.

