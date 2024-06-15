A lady based in the UK, who recently moved to Ghana, has taken to social media to praise the quality of health delivery at the UGMC

She said that before going to UGMC for care, she had always been scared of getting ill in Ghana due to some negative stories she had heard about the country's health system

But the UGMC, she said, has changed that perception, and she is now assured of getting better healthcare in Ghana

A United Kingdom-based woman who recently moved to Ghana has shared her experience receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a short illness.

The lady, identified as @jazmineabena on TikTok, paid glowing tribute to the beauty of the facility's architecture, its serene environment and the quality of healthcare she received.

jazmineabena (left) and the UGMC hospital Photo credit: @jazmineabena/Instagram & UGC

Source: UGC

Miss @jazmineabena said when she fell ill in Ghana, she did not know what to expect due to the horrendous stories she had heard about the country's health system.

However, @jazmineabena said the quality of healthcare she received at the UGMC had squashed those negative perceptions as well as her fears about getting ill in Ghana.

"Staying at this hospital, honestly, really put my mind at ease and I know exactly where I would be going, God forbid, if I do have another emergency," she said.

In the video chanced on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, @jazmineabena said she opted for a private room after the doctor told her that she would have to spend a night at the hospital.

The private room, as she showed in the viral video, had a bathroom with a variation of different soaps, a flat-screen TV, a fridge, a microwave, and a wardrobe,

Miss @jazmineabena was also served different varieties of meals for her breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Having been impressed by the quality of service at the UGMC, @jazmineabena later expressed her gratitude to the staff for the care they provided her in a caption accompanying the video post.

"lowkey grateful that this happened to me in Ghana and not the UK because I don't know if I would have received this level of care from the NHS!" she said.

Ghanaians react to the trending video

Ghanaians on social media reacted to the video of the young lady's experience at the UGMC. Below are some of the reactions.

@Afrominaj said:

"Hope you are okay. How much was you stay plus the treatment given if you don’t mind sharing that. I understand if you don’t want to."

@Jazmine Abena replied:

"Doing much better thanks love. Total came to about 3800 ghc - the room was 1700 ghc."

@Mina also said:

"I gave birth there. Best care I received in my life."

@Isaac Kujo Safo reacted:

"Better than any hospital in Ghana."

UGMC performs first-ever surgery on beating heart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana Medical Centre has successfully conducted the first-ever Coronary Artery Bypass on a beating heart.

The heart surgeries at the facility were done on two patients who were both over 65 years of age.

The two patients are among six others who underwent complex cardiac surgical procedures at the centre.

Source: YEN.com.gh