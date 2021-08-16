Spider-Man actors: The complete list of all actors that have played the role

Spider-Man is one of the iconic superheroes. He has certainly gotten his fair share of movies, video games, and more. This has led to the emergence of a lot of different variations of Peter Parker. Since Peter Parker isn't even the only Spider-Man out there, who are some other Spider-Man actors?

With many Spider-Man movies, there have been a good handful of actors playing this role too. Every one of them has brought something a little different to the original role. Their diverse qualities and characteristics have made unique heroes in their ways.

Complete list of all Spider-Man actors

Even though most people will be family with Tobey Maguire as the most famous Peter Parker, other actors have played the role too. Here is a complete list of actors that have played the role.

1. Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire is virtually the most well-known Spider-Man character ever to take on the role. Saying that he is the Spider-Man character every other actor playing the role looks to match up to is not an exaggeration.

Having played the Peter Parker role in the first big movies in the spider-man franchise (for anyone asking who was Spider-Man before Tobey Maguire), Tobey nailed the role.

He convinced many that he was a teenage Spider-Man despite being older compared to the character's age. Maguire played the role in the first three big movies in the franchise. These movies not only made the franchise on the big screen, but they also went a long way in defining Tobey's acting career. They include;

Spider-Man: 2002

2002 Spider-Man 2: 2004

2004 Spider-Man 3: 2007

2. Tom Holland

Being the most recent actor to play Spider-Man, one can safely say that Tom Holland is one of the best, if not the best, actors to take on the role. Tom has played Spider-Man in four Marvel movies in the last five years. These movies include;

Captain America: Civil War – 2016

– 2016 Spider-Man: Homecoming – 2017

– 2017 Avengers: Infinity War – 2018

– 2018 Spider-man: Far From Home – 2019

– 2019 Avengers: Endgame – 2019

One of the things that make Tom Holland a perfect fit for the role is his age. The actor has got the looks and is the ideal age to play a teenage Spider-Man. Coupling the actor's raw talent and the ability of the Marvel crew to create splendid scripts for Spider-Man, it is effortless to see why most people cannot wait for the next sequel in the franchise due to be released at the end of 2021.

3. Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore is well known for voicing Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Man Sequel: Into the Spider-verse produced by Sony Pictures. The movie was released back in the year 2018.

Even though it is an animated sequel, fans can expect not only to be entertained but also to be taken on a pretty detailed roller coaster ride. Shameik did a perfect job voicing the Spider-Man character, and this is why many are looking forward to its sequel.

4. Jake Johnson

Another genuinely memorable character from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated sequel is Peter Parker, voiced by Jake Johnson. In the movie, even though Peter Parker is a washed-up character that lost Mary Watson in his universe, he plays an essential role in helping Miles Morales unleash his powers in his universe.

The wit and sarcasm that the character brings into the animated movie are why we have included him in this list of actors who played Spider-Man. Jake Johnson nailed the role, and you definitely would like to see more of his work in the future.

5. Chris Pine

Another entertaining actor that voiced Spider-Man in Into The Spider-Verse is Chris Pine. The character presents an exciting events montage that makes the movie very fun. For a Spider-Man character destined to die in Miles Morales' universe, it is safe to say that the Chris Pine character did not disappoint. The actor performed way better than expected.

6. Nicolas Cage

It is no surprise that the great Nicolas Cage is also among renowned Spider Man actors' names. The man seems to be involved in everything nowadays. Nicolas cage appears to have such a busy work schedule that he releases a movie every two weeks nowadays. However, whether that is true or not, there is no denying that Nicolas Cage is one of the most talented actors alive today.

How he pulls off voicing Spider-Man Noir in Into The Spider-Verse is a testament to his versatility. Cage gave the character such a fantastic voice that if marvel chooses to give Spider-Man Noir his movie, it certainly will be fascinating.

7. John Mulaney

While still on the movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018), another entertaining character is the pig, spider-ham. The character, voiced by John Mulaney, gives the movie a comedy perspective that has you laughing and stuck to the storyline throughout.

John Mulaney was so passionate about the character that he chose to improvise during his Spider-Man auditions with Robert Downey-junior against his agent’s wishes. This kind of dedication is a good reason we would love to see a spin-off Spider-Man movie that focuses directly on spider-ham.

8. Kimiko Glen

Another smashing character from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) is Peni Parker, perfectly voiced by Kimiko Glen. The actor did a great job conveying the Peni Parker character such that she was a hit even though the animated movie was her debut into the Spider-Man franchise.

In the animated movie, Peni Parker introduced a perfect emotional spin as she tried to deal with the loss of her power suit, SP//dr. Kimiko Glen was able to properly voice the character such that the audience could easily resonate with her emotions as she went through the power suit event.

9. Oscar Isaacs

Another hilarious character in the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse animated movie is Spider-Man 2099. The character, voiced by Oscar Isaacs, appears in the film's end credits and immediately starts an argument with spider-man from 1967.

Apart from the exciting scene, it also creates many possibilities that the Spider-Man story can take in the future. This is why Oscar Isaacs had to be included in the list of Spider-Man actors ranked.

10. Andrew Garfield

There is no secret that Andrew Garfield is a talented actor. However, it seems like taking on the role of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-man 2 (2014) might have had a tall order for him.

Some people feel that the actor did not perform well in the two movies. Even though the storyline was weak in these specific movies, the actor was also never a good fit for the Spidey role.

From blockbuster films to TV shows, many actors have played the friendly neighbourhood role of Spider-Man. Some of Spider-Man actors include Paul Soles, Nicholas Hammond, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, to mention a few.

