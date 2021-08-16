Madam Secretary cast and crew: names and roles, age, latest photos

Madam Secretary is one of the top TV shows of recent times. It is a great show to binge-watch if you have not watched it, with the political drama scenes guaranteed to keep you glued to the screen. But equally captivating are the cast and characters who bring the story to life. Who are the Madam Secretary cast members?

The cast of Madam Secretary, Tea Leoni, Keith Carradine, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Bebe Neuwirth, Erich Bergen and Tim Daly, pose at the show's premiere in Washington. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM

Madam Secretary was airing on CBS cable network until 2019. If you are a fan of the show, you can now catch it on Netflix or Paramount+. You can also stream on various online streaming platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, and iTunes.

Will there be a Season 7 of Madam Secretary? No. CBS cancelled it after the sixth season. The reason was the changing nature of the show after McCord became the president - stepping down from her role as the Secretary of State.

Madam Secretary cast and crew

Many Madam Secretary cast and crew members have been featured on the show since it started. Some are main characters appearing in nearly all episodes, while others are guest and minor characters with a few appearances.

1. Tea Leoni

Actress Tea Leoni poses during the 48th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Tea Leoni (full name, Elizabeth Tea Pantaleoni) is an American actress born on February 25, 1966 (currently 55 years old). She plays the titular character, Elizabeth Adams McCord, the United States Secretary of State, hence the moniker “Madam Secretary”.

McCord is a former CIA analyst who President Conrad Dalton (her former boss at CIA) asks to serve as the Secretary of State after the predecessor dies. In season 5, she runs for the presidency and wins, becoming the first female president of the United States.

While Tea Leoni is best known for Madam Secretary, she has portrayed other roles in the past. The most popular ones include Flying Blind (where she performs Alicia) and the sitcom The Naked Truth (where she portrays Nora Wilde).

2. Tim Daly

Tim Daly stars as Henry McCord CBS drama MADAM SECRETARY airing on Sundays on the CBS Television Network. Photo: David Needleman

Tim Daly is one of the primary Madam Secretary’s characters. He is an American actor and producer born on March 1, 1956 (current age 65 years). He is married to Amy Van Nostrand, and the couple has two children. He plays the character of Henry McCord, Elizabeth McCord's husband, and later the First Gentleman of the United States.

Is Henry cheating on Madam Secretary? One of the story arcs involving Henry in the show's earlier seasons is possible infidelity after his daughter spots him meeting with a woman in secret. However, it is revealed that she is his handler, and the National Security Agency had recruited him for his spying skills.

Aside from Madam Secretary, Tim Daly has portrayed several other roles in the past. However, he is best known for playing Dr Peter Wilder in the medical TV shows Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice.

3. Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen Visits "The Elvis Duran Show" at Z100 Studio in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Erich Bergen is an American actor, singer, and presenter. He is currently 35 years old - he was born on December 31, 1985. He is an inspiring personality, having battled and survived cancer before returning to acting. Bergen plays the role of Blake Moran on the show Madam Secretary.

Blake Moran is Elizabeth McCord's personal assistant, and he holds that position until season five of the show. McCord then fires him to seek career advancement before rehiring him again in season six (when she becomes president) as her personal secretary.

Erich Bergen is a successful actor with many credits on shows such as Person of Interest, Desperate Housewives, Gossip Girl, and Franklin & Bash. He is also famous for portraying Bog Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys.

4. Wallis Currie-Wood

Wallis Currie-Wood attends the 2015 God's Love WE Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Wallis Currie-Wood is one of the youngest cast members of Madam Secretary at only 29 years old. She was born on December 12, 1991, and is a native of Austin, Texas. The actress attended Julliard School, a private performing arts conservatory. She plays the role of Stevie McCord in Madam Secretary - her first significant role on television.

Stevie McCord is Elizabeth’s and Henry’s elder daughter. She is shown undergoing typical challenges facing young people – such as dropping out of school, drinking late in the night, and failed relationships. However, she soon gets her life together, going back to school and finds work. Stevie's love life also becomes stable in the sixth season after marrying her fiancé – Dimitri Petrov.

Besides Madam Secretary, Currie-Wood doesn't have many acting credits, being cast into the show soon after graduating. However, she featured in the 2015 film, The Intern – her debut big-screen role.

5. Zeljko Ivanek

Zeljko Ivanek stars as Russell Jackson in CBS drama MADAM SECRETARY airing on Sundays on the CBS Television Network. Photo: David Needleman

Zeljko Ivanek is another main cast of Madam Secretary season 6, who has been with the show since its premiere. He is an accomplished, 63-year old American-Slovenian actor who portrays Russel Jackson in the show. Russel is introduced as the White House Chief of staff in season 1 and regularly acts as the president's right-hand man.

He regularly clashes with Secretary McCord due to her unorthodox way of doing things. However, they later learn to work together and become friends. In season six, Elizabeth hires him to become her new Chief of Staff after becoming the president.

Ivanek has several credits to his name, with an acting career spanning several decades. Some of his most notable roles include Damages (Ray Fiske), Heroes (The Hunter), and Banshee (FBI Agent Jim Racine).

6. Patina Miller

Actress Patina Miller attends the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Patina Miller is a 36-year-old (born November 6, 1984) African American actress and singer. She is a former Broadway star, best known for her 2011 performance of Sister Act, where she portrayed Deloris Van Cartier. She was cast into Madam Secretary in 2014, playing the character of Daisy Grant.

Daisy Grant is Secretary McCord's press coordinator, and she is very good at her work. She worked for the previous Secretary of State and is one of Elizabeth's inherited staff. She is shown to be in a relationship with a fellow staffer before dating Winthrop Barrington, a CIA spy investigating the State Department.

Patina Miller’s character is briefly written out of the show due to a pregnancy in season four. However, she comes back in season six, with Grant becoming the press coordinator to the newly elected Elizabeth McCord.

7. Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth during NBC Winter Press Tour Party - Arrivals at Universal CityWalk in Universal City, California, United States. Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard

Bebe Neuwirth (real name Beatrice Neuwirth) is an American actress, dancer, and singer 62-year old (born December 31, 1958). She plays the role of Nadine Tolliver on the show Madam Secretary. Nadine is the Chief of Staff of the Secretary of State, previously working for Vincent Marsh until his death.

She is shown to have been in a long-term affair with Marsh till his death. As a result of her infidelity, there is friction between Nadine and Secretary McCord when she starts her term. However, they eventually get along and become friends.

Bebe Neuwirth is an accomplished actress who has enjoyed several acting roles in her career. She is famous for portraying Dr Lilith Sternin in the TV sitcoms Cheers and Frasier. She also played ADA Tracey Kibre in the Law & Order franchise and was cat into the Jumani (1995 and 2019) movies.

8. Hilary Clinton

Hillary Clinton listens to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speak during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center. Photo: Drew Angerer

Hilary Clinton is a household name in the global political scene. But did you know that she appeared in Madam Secretary? The former presidential candidate was one of the several Madam Secretary season 5 episode 1 cast members who appeared as guest characters on the season's premiere.

Clinton made a cameo appearance as herself in the role of former US Secretary of State. She starred alongside other former (and actual) Secretaries of State Madeline Albright and Collin Powell in what is considered as one of the most notable cameo appearances on TV shows.

The above is Madam Secretary cast, who worked together to bring the show to life during its run. If you love politics, the show does an excellent job of highlighting the ins and outs of American politics in the capital and is quite entertaining. You can catch up on the TV series on several streaming platforms.

