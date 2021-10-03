Juliet Ibrahim bio: age, husband, sisters, children, shows

Juliet Ibrahim is one of the top acting talents in the Ghanaian movie industry. She has been acting for more than a decade and has amassed several dozen acting credits. She is also considered one of the most beautiful female actresses and a bright representation of the African acting scene.

Juliet Ibrahim’s journey to the top has been full of several challenges, which she has faced off against successfully. She has survived civil wars, identity crisis, due to her ethnicity, and much more to become the person she is today. But what do you know about her aside from her acting work?

Juliet Ibrahim’s profile summary

Full name: Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim Nickname : Juju or Jules

: Juju or Jules Date of birth: March 3, 1986

March 3, 1986 Place of birth: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Age: 35 years

35 years Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity: Mixed-race, but identifies as black

Mixed-race, but identifies as black Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Relationship status: Married

Married Religion: Muslim

Muslim Siblings: 3

3 Children: 1

1 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Height: 5 feet 7 inches (171cm)

5 feet 7 inches (171cm) Weight: Approx. 69kgs (152lbs)

Approx. 69kgs (152lbs) Education : Ghana Institute of Languages & Ghana Institute of Journalism

: Ghana Institute of Languages & Ghana Institute of Journalism Occupation : Model, musician, actress, producer, director, musician, content creator, social media influence, and entrepreneur.

: Model, musician, actress, producer, director, musician, content creator, social media influence, and entrepreneur. Net worth: $600,000

$600,000 Juliet Ibrahim's Instagram: @julietibrahim

@julietibrahim Facebook : @julietibrahimpage

: @julietibrahimpage Twitter: @julietibrahim

@julietibrahim YouTube: @nuttybinature

Early life

Juliet was born on March 3, 1986, making her 35 years today. She was born in Accra, Ghana and is thus a Ghanaian citizen by birth. However, she is of mixed ethnicity, and her parents come from different nationalities. Her father is of Lebanese descent, while her mother has Ghanaian-Liberian ancestry.

Due to her ethnicity, Juliet has often faced problems in Africa and the rest of the world. In Africa, she has been described as not being “black enough” due to her skin tone and is often called a half-caste.

However, in the rest of the world, she is seen only as a black woman. On her part, the Ghanaian actress doesn't see herself as a half-caste but a black person and is proud of her ethnicity.

Juliet Ibrahim was the oldest child amongst four siblings. She has described her childhood as easy-going due to a loving family. However, it was also challenging, mainly due to the rough regions she lived in.

One of her most difficult experiences was surviving three different civil wars in Liberia, Lebanon, and Cote d’Ivoire. The wars forced her family to move around, tearing her apart from friends and memories she had made.

In total, Juliet has lived in four different countries. After spending some early years in Liberia, she moved to Lebanon, where she completed her primary education. Her family then moved to Cote d'Ivoire, where she attained her West African Senior School Certificate.

After completing her secondary school, Juliet moved to Ghana, where she attended the Ghana Institute of Languages. Here, she pursued a course in foreign languages, studying French, Spanish, and English. She later enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where she pursued a course in Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations.

From a young age, Juliet had a passion for arts and was a secondary school's drama club member. She was involved in stage plays and performing arts, which would come in handy later in her acting career.

Career

After graduating from college, Juliet started as a runway model, working for top Ghanaian brands such as Dar and Lovely, B Exotic, GTP Fabric, and others. She also did some commercials and tried her luck in music and business. However, it was her acting talents that would finally payout in the end.

In 2005, she made her debut with the appearance in the film, Crime to Christ. Her performance was astounding and launched her into stardom. It also gained her entry into Nollywood, where she was offered major roles in the films Cash Adventure and Yankee Boys.

After Nollywood exposure, Juliet's career took off, and she went on to appear in over 50 Nollywood and Ghanaian movies. After a decade in the acting industry, she decided to push the ceiling higher, going into producing. In 2014, she released her first film, Number One Fan, in which she also starred. The film was followed shortly by another one, Shattered Romance.

Aside from acting and producing films, Juliet has also ventured into directing. Her first directorial debut was the TV show, Every Woman Has A Story. In addition, she has directed her own reality TV show, The Perfect Assistant, which is sent to air soon.

Juliet Ibrahim's husband and children

In 2010, Juliet Ibrahim married her Kwadwo Safo Jnr., a Ghanaian businessman. The couple stayed together for four years, but the marriage would fall apart, ending in divorce in 2014. There were claims of infidelity, with rumours that Juliet Ibrahim’s husband had cheated on Juliet and impregnated another woman while they were married.

On her part, the Ghanaian actress attributed the marriage failure to being too young. After all, they had met for the first time in a strip club. After the divorce, Juliet took a chance at love again with Nigerian musician Iceberg Slim. However, the relationship would also fall apart sometime later.

Likewise, her ex-boyfriend was rumoured to have cheated, and he confirmed this on social media while asking for forgiveness. Despite the two failed relationships, Juliet did not give up.

In 2020, she walked down the aisle again, in a lavish wedding ceremony with her husband, V.J Adams, a Nigerian DJ. Juliet Ibrahim has a son, Jayden Safo, from her first marriage to Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

Net worth and earnings

Juliet Ibrahim is considered to be one of the wealthiest Ghanaian actresses. She has made a fortune from her movies both in Ghana and the Nollywood movie industries. She is also a successful content creator on YouTube, where she posts music and other vlogs of her life.

Juliet is also a businesswoman, owning two companies – Jewelz Productions (a production company) and Shades by Juliet Ibrahim Cosmetics. Overall, Juliet Ibrahim’s net worth is estimated to be around $600,000. However, the information is not official.

Juliet Ibrahim’s fast facts

What is Juliet Ibrahim's current age? The actress is currently 35 years old. She was born on March 3, 1986, in Accra, Ghana. Is Juliet Ibrahim married? Yes, the actress has been married twice. The first time was in 2010 to ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Jnr., a Ghanaian businessman. Does Juliet Ibrahim have a twin brother? No, she is the eldest child in a family of four children. Juliet Ibrahim's sisters are Nadia and Sonia. She also has a younger brother, Nabil. What does Juliet do for a living? She is an actress with over 50 movie credits in Nollywood and Ghana movie industry. She is also a producer, businesswoman, and director. What is Juliet’s Ibrahim net worth? Juliet has a net worth of around $600,000. She is considered one of the most successful actresses in Ghana and the rest of Africa. What is Juliet Ibrahim’s nationality? She is Ghanaian by nationality. However, she is of mixed ethnicity and boasts of living in different countries, thanks to her parents’ different nationalities.

Juliet Ibrahim is one of the most inspiring actors to ever grace the Ghanaian and Nigerian movie scene. Despite having a tough childhood, including surviving civil wars, she has risen to become one of the top entertainment talents in Africa.

