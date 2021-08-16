A teenager, Suntharalingam Piranawan, has built a tricycle that does not need fuel but the sun to run

The 15-year-old while driving the tricycle around said that he got most of the materials he used from waste materials

People who reacted to his video interview commended him as they said they hope the teenager gets the help he deserves

A 15-year-old teenager from Sri Lanka, Suntharalingam Piranawan, has got the media attention after he built a tricycle that is solar-powered.

In an interview with the BBC, the boy revealed that he made the keke from scraps of old vehicles around.

Many people praised the brilliant teenager. Photo source: @bbcnews

Building is a rewarding art

Piranawan revealed that he spent eight months working on the project. He added that building things from waste materials is so rewarding.

The 15-year-old teenager said that the art of building could serve as a good coping mechanism when facing stress.

It should be noted that building a tricycle is not his first project as he has in the past worked on things like a coconut picking machine.

His grandfather supports him

His grandfather, Dureisami Suppaiya, who is his biggest supporter said that they had to buy handles, frames, and used wheels so he could complete the tricycle.

The innovative teenager stated that he hopes to build a solar-powered car as his next project. He added:

“It would be great if the government or people could help make that happen.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

anneshortall said:

"Fantastic, well done he will go far."

ripon_amimul said:

"Yeah novel prize 2022for her Great boy."

sidj692 said:

"You need a GoFundMe page. Why not put one up using this post. I'm sure you wld get what you needed. What your doing is great."

unstoppable_butterfly_ said:

"This kid is gonna make far im sure."

abduuhhhh said:

"Great !! this could open up a lot of opportunities and recognition for this young innovator."

A boy powered his bike with solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented teenager in Ghana has built a solar-powered electric motorbike with a wooden frame that has a functioning bell, break, lights, and plays music.

The boy's invention has appeared in a video making the rounds on social media. In the video spotted by Legit.ng, the talented teenager confirms that he built the electric motorbike from scratch, while a man visibly stunned by the boy's invention talked about the components of the motorbike.

The genius boy had been spotted by two men who were captivated by the motorbike with a wooden frame that runs perfectively without making a noise like the usual motorbike made of steel.

