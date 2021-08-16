Akwasi Agyemang, a young Ghanaian man has been found to have been imprisoned for riding on the wrong side of the street

It is reported that the gentleman is serving a 6-month jail term which many are describing as extremely harsh

A young man in Ghana identified as Akwasi Agyemang is currently serving a 6-month jail term after he was caught riding on the wrong side of the street.

Recounting his story in an interview with Crime Check Foundation, Akwasi indicated that aside from not riding on the right path, he was found without a license when he got apprehended by the police.

Commenting on this, the interviewer, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, said that Ghana needs to hurriedly put in measures to ensure that people like Akwasi who commit minor crimes are not sent to jail.

"It's a deterrent punishment but Akwasi could have probably been sent to Kejetia to desilt choked gutters instead of committing him to a prison sentence. We are happy to hear that the noncustodial sentencing bill is now receiving the required attention," Ibrahim stated.

What Ghanaians are saying

After reading the sad story, Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts.

Below were some of their comments.

Benjamin Sizzla Attipoe said:

We have to pressurize our MPs to pass a noncustodial sentence Act to help deal with things like this

Ca Ph Ui disagreed saying:

I disagree with this. Offense is an offence none is bigger than the other. He should just endure the punishment he deserves. I wish they can get to jail most of them nanka they will learn sense.

Joe King mentioned:

I think the security system is working now they deserve better . They also have to check and arrest those pilot driving wrong way in the sky , because they always drive on top of my roof to interrup the signal of my TV dish.

Watch Akwasi narrate his story below

Imprisoned boy becomes pastor

Meanwhile, a young man simply identified as Maxwell has become a renowned preacher whilst still behind prison bars following his alleged wrongful sentencing.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation who paid a visit to the young man indicated in a Facebook post that he is still serving a seven-year term.

According to Maxwell, he was arrested for defilement at the age of 16 after he had a consensual affair with a young girl who was also 16 years old at the time.

