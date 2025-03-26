Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland won over her followers with her two-piece outfit at Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party

Ama Burland was among the few influencers who wore tops and pants to the star-studded event of the year

Some social media users have commented on Ama Burland's flawless look and hairstyle on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland showed up in style at Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party.

The gorgeous fashion influencer dressed to impress with her two-piece outfit that caught the attention of fashionistas on the red carpet.

Influencer Ama Burland rocks a classy outfit to Richard Armah Quaye’s party. Photo credit: @amaburland.

Source: Instagram

Ama Burland looked classy in a one-handed ruched blue top and custom-made pants that complemented her skin tone.

The YouTuber wore a glamorous fringe ponytail hairstyle that made her look like a Hollywood star as she posed for the cameras.

The fashionista's makeup artist did an incredible job by choosing the perfect foundation to blend with her skin tone.

To complete her glam, she drew perfect attention-seeking brows and wore medium-length eyelashes for less dramatic effects.

Ama Burland accessorised her look with giant stud earrings and matching bangles while flaunting her petal-shaped clutch purse.

The content creator modelled in open-toe strappy heels for Richard Armah Quaye's fortieth birthday over the weekend.

Ama Burland trends at Bills founder's birthday

Ama Burland was among the best-dressed influencers at Richard Armah Quaye's birthday party on March 22, 2025, at the Independence Square. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

maverick_spader_87

"Where is the sakora."

_adams_sheila

"Omg Princess you’re pretty ❤️❤️."

nanaadwoa_sedinam

"Fine wine 🍷 😍😍😍."

carineaikinss

"Let me tell you something, let me tell you something 🤭🙈. Wo ho twa 😍."

neekstudio_official

"This is the most beautiful picture on the media right now🔥😍😍...any person wey think am telling lies should come and fort me😂😂😂."

ricky_milla

"AHUOF3 MU PERSONAL DBEE(DELIBERATE BEAUTY) BAAKO P3."

naadunartelier

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you. You looked gorgeous."

morrismorgankwarteng

"See beauty❤️😍🔥."

Check the photos below:

Ama Burland flaunts her curves

Former co-host of Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast Ama Burland stepped out in style to the 2025 Euphoria Africa event in a stylish outfit.

Ama Burland wore a black long-sleeve lace top and a stylish blue ankle-length skirt to the star-studded programme.

The fashionista looked gorgeous in a centre-parted blunt-cut blonde hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

She wore heavy makeup, pink eyeshadow colours and glossy lipstick while flaunting her designer handmade bag.

To complete her look, Ama Burland modelled in strappy high heels that matched her classy outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Ama Burland goes bald for a photoshoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ama Burland, who nearly broke the internet with her bald hairstyle for a photoshoot.

Ama Burland looked beautiful with or without her glamorous frontal wig hairstyle in the viral photos.

Some social media users have commended her for making a bold decision to change her look for her shoot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh