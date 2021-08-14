- A health professional has warned against keto diets

- Dr. Yaw Sarfo says keto diets can kill and are poisonous

- The doctor says weight loss recorded during keto is indicative of body poisoning

A medical practitioner is warning that Ghanaians switching to the Keto diet are killing themselves.

Speaking on Joy FM, Dr. Yaw Sarfo revealed that keto diets make one lose weight and release toxins into the body.

According to the doctor, the primary energy source of our bodies is glucose. Keto diets switch this energy source from glucose to protein. But, according to him, this exposes the body to kidney stones and death - especially for people with diabetes.

"It's a medical emergency, and it can kill you. The Ketogenic diet will leave your body with a lot of ketone bodies and will change the acid-base status in your body and lead to a lot of biochemical changes which one is not aware of," he said.

