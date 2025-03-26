A video of viral star, Shatta Bandle rapping about his immense wealth has popped up on social media

The moment lasted a few seconds after the young and rich Shatta Bandle dished out his rap lines

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration and thoughts on his music craft

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian viral sensation has courted attention after he shared a video showcasing his rap skills.

Shatta Bandle rapping with money all around him. Source: @ShattaBandles

Source: Facebook

The diminutive viral sensation has become a continental phenomenon thanks to his flashy lifestyle cosplaying as a rich oil and gas mogul.

In his recent video, Shatta Badle was captured rapping about his main aim in life - getting money.

The viral sensation had some dollar notes in his boxer briefs and more cash on the table as he bragged about his wealth in his rap lines.

His latest attempt to prove he is wealthy has refueled conversations about his real net worth, especially among Nigerian netizens who seem to have grown fond of him.

The self-acclaimed millionaire has garnered a significant fanbase in Nigeria, especially after his collaboration with P Square's Rudeboy on Audio Money and his public appearance at the late Mr Ibu's funeral.

The diminutive Ghanaian socialite's videos have gone viral on several occasions. His intriguing content has earned him cosigns from top stars including Rudebwoy, a member of PSquare and renowned blogger Mazi Tunde Ednut.

Last year, the French channel, L'Equipe, featured Shatta Bandle's video in the official livestream of the prestigious 2024 Ballon d'Or.

In Ghana, Shatta Bandle's flashy lifestyle has helped him develop a relationship with top stars including Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa who recently worked on his dental irregularities.

Shatta Bandle shows his new set of teeth after Dr Louisa's dental makeover. Photo source: Instagram/ShattaBandles

Source: Instagram

He often moves from one luxury apartment to the other, showing off high-end watches and posing with fast supercars.

Shatta Bandle's freestyle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Bandle's latest creative output.

🥺💐Lil_Babyface🔗💙 said:

"Aswear😩😭😭 if you drop this I'll take you to court for you have the right to remain silent, anything you say can and will be used against you in a ⚖️🏛court of law Mr.Bundle😭😭🤧🤧🤧😂😂😂🤣🤣."

Akpakey wrote:

"This DJ na because in get money na why you no go tell am the truth Abe."

Allie Sherlock remarked:

"Shatta bundle plan na to bring down Afrobeat!! 😂."

Paedae69 shared:

"So we no go fi get someone to help Us advise Shatta Bundle to just distance himself from music 😂."

lonely baby🔵 noted:

"Very short song."

Odk added:

"I don’t blame you, I blame the producer that is making the beat for u to rap on 😂."

Shatta Bandle meets Don Little

An interaction between Shatta Bandle and one of his close colleagues Don Little got a similar amount of traction online.

YEN.com.gh reported about the moment the duo who share a lot of similarities in physique reconnected for a heartwarming interaction.

Fans couldn't help but notice the toothpick dancing on the side of Shatta Bandle's mouth which made the moment even the more merrier.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh