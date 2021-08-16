26-year-old Ghanaian, Michael Kwame Adade, is planning to set up his charity work in Ghana and help a lot of kids who are unable to go to school

The kind-hearted young man who grew up in Germany with his family has set up a charity foundation that provides for 80-100 homeless people regularly

He was a professional footballer in Germany before quitting & now runs small private jet company

Michael Kwame Adade, a 26-year-old gentleman who was born in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana grew up in Germany with his family, has set up a charity foundation that provides for 80-100 homeless people regularly.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Adade indicates that he set up the organization with his best friend which they call Obdachlosenhilfe, meaning help homeless in English.

We do this every year. In winter, we try to provide 80 -100 homeless people in Munich (Germany) with warm food, warm jackets and warm blankets.

Adade is currently making plans to extend his charity work to Ghana and help a lot of kids who are unable to go to school, beginning this year from Accra to Bechem.

Interestingly, the young man grew up loving soccer and ended up becoming a professional footballer but quit after suffering from an injury.

I was in a soccer academy in Germany, a school is for players who played at Bayern Munich, Unterhaching or 1860 Munich. I have played for Bayern youth, 1860 Rosenheim youth, and 1860 München Youth. But I stopped playing soccer after I had an injury," he tells YEN.com.gh.

Currently, the 26-year-old, together with his friend, Jerome Zitoto Dembo, runs their own business which is a small private jet company.

