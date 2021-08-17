Rapper Tuntum Boafour has insisted that he is 26 years old in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Since he went viral weeks ago, he has been ridiculed by many for supposedly faking his age

In the new interview, he insisted that 26 is his real age whether people believe it or not

Ghanaian artiste, Tuntum Boafour has defended himself against trolls who say he is 26 years old like he wants the world to believe.

In a new interview with YEN.com.gh, he pushed back against the suggestions that he is not using his real age and that he is older than he wants people to believe.

Boafour is known for rapping about politics and social issues and has released a number of songs to that effect. The musician went viral after his age dropped in the public space and YEN.com.gh posted it on Facebook.

"As for someone's age. If you say you don't believe... whether you believe it or not, Tuntum Boafour is 26 years old. Please those watching me on YEN.com.gh, I don't have any extensive explanation about my age. I am 26 years old. Thank you," said Boafour in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

In the interview, he kept mentioning that he is 26 years old.

Watch the interview below.

Boafour is based in the Eastern Region and has a number of songs to his credit including 'Supreme Court’ and 'Moses' which features Koo Ntakra.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Boafour had been spotted in a new video confirming his age after it became public knowledge.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the musician who is well-known in the Eastern Region was seen seated behind a desk in what looked like a press briefing.

He was seen wearing a suit and tie as an open laptop was seen in front of him on the desk.

Tuntum Boafour introduced himself and reiterated the reports that he is 26 years.

"Hi Folks. My name is Tuntum Boafour, the 26-year-old rapper," said the artiste.

