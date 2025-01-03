A doom prophecy Black Sherif's career and ability to churn out hit songs have left many Ghanaians concerned

The 22-year-old BET winner took to social media to speak about the prophecy for the first time

Black Sherif reached deep into his Islamic faith as he responded to the doom prophecy about his career

Black Sherif has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding his career after a doom prophecy from religious leader Fire Ogya surfaced online.

According to Fire Ogya, Black Sherif can no longer produce hits in 2025 and beyond because his tongue has been replaced in the spiritual realm.

The religious leader is known for making several pronouncements about several other youngsters, including Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus.

Scores of Ghanaians have petitioned Black Sherif to pay Fire Ogya's prophecy no mind, especially as the musician prepares to offload his sophomore album.

His debut, The Villain I Never Was, released on October 6, 2022, became one of the most successful projects in Ghanaian music. Last year, it crossed a billion streams.

Black Sherif addresses doom prophecy

On January 2, Black Sherif shared the video of Fire Ogya's prophecy on his Instagram stories. After he posted a photo of him looking worried and sweating profusely with the caption,

"Pastor sef dey talk say I need 5 prophets. Wahala deyyy."

His caption was in reference to Fire Ogya's advice for Black Sherif to get strong men of God to aver the doom coming his way this year.

The musician ended his series of posts with a video of a man saying,

"In the name of Allah, the beneficent, the most merciful, All the praises due to Allah, the Lord of all the world."

The quote is a translation of the Arabic Prhase Bismillahir Rhamanir Raheem, the first line of the Quran's Surah Al-Fatihah. For practising Muslims, it is said to be a way of asking Allah to be present during an action, speech, or task.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's prophecy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the doom prophecy about Black Sherif's career.

@Aku__Addy said:

"Why these so called prophets only have bad things to prophesy? They only get shown bad things or what??? Jonkies."

@yhaw_scorch wrote:

"This prophecy is about someone called Black Shellif, that’s not our Blacko. He’s Black Sheriff😭😭😭."

@abdulaina_eem remarked:

"So like I can't understand Christians. You have your men of God attacking popular celebrities just in the name of making waves, so like I asked myself how do you take them serious or their members aren't educated?? This is not first time of such fake prophecies."

Mr Happiness advises Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian-born internet sensation who recently became a Dutch citizen, Mr Happiness, had sent Black Sherif a message after FIre Ogya's prophecy.

Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, argued that when the star was struggling in the trenches to record his song, no Ghanaian pastor could prophesy about him.

In his message of solidarity with the Black Sherif, Kofi Gabs advised the Black Sherif to disregard the prophecy.

