Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye delivered an outstanding performance, scoring twice to lead AS Saint-Étienne to a 3-1 comeback victory over Stade Reims in French Ligue 1 action at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Saturday.

The match began with Stade Reims taking the lead in the 42nd minute through Japanese international Keito Nakamura, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

However, Saint-Étienne came out strong in the second half, with Boakye levelling the score in the 50th minute.

Just seven minutes later, he struck again, completing his brace and putting the home side in control.

Belgian forward Lucas Stassin added a third goal in the 74th minute, securing the win and all three points for Saint-Étienne.

Boakye, who joined the club this season after an impressive stint with Wolfsberger AC, has battled injuries but is gradually finding his rhythm.

His two goals on Saturday bring his tally to two in nine Ligue 1 appearances, signalling a return to form.

The former WAFA star will look to build on this momentum as Saint-Étienne face a daunting away clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes next weekend.

