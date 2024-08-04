A video of a Ghanaian man boldly asserting that one cannot become rich if he/she solely depends on his/her salary has surfaced online

He contended in the viral video that one needs to learn other skills that can fetch them more money if they truly want to be rich

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man has sparked controversy on social media after stating that one's salary alone cannot make them rich.

In a viral online video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he argued that no successful person on earth made it by depending on their salary.

A Ghanaian man is advising his fellows not to solely depend on their salaries. Image source: Maame Ama Adomaa

He noted that anyone wanting to be rich must consider having multiple income streams. He advised that such persons must also consider taking steps such as creating their own products, learning an extra skill, monetising that skill and providing other services in exchange for money.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

The Ghanaian man's comment has drawn mixed reactions from netizens who saw the video on various social media platforms. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@BestTechGh wrote:

"Interesting."

@Onipanua_ wrote:

"Inconsistency! He claimed you must monetize your skills but insisted salary can’t make you rich. Aren’t people exchanging their skills for salaries? Aren’t footballers paid salaries? The real issue is not salary but how you manage your money. #FinancialLiteracy #MoneyManagement."

@ShadyzGeek wrote:

"I don't 100% agree with him, there are a lot of high earning positions like a person who is Senior executive of a company, CEO of Google, Microsoft and all these Fortune 500 companies.The top management of the company i work for are wealthy. This quote needs to be framed again."

@Togacitygrinds wrote:

"This isn’t entirely true. Not everyone will be successful as an entrepreneur also. Been rich is relative because your rich life isn’t same as my rich life."

