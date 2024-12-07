Dr Bawumia arrived at the Walewale Constituency to vote in the early hours of the December 7 general elections

The NPP flagbearer expressed his optimism about winning the 2024 general elections to become the next president

Dr Bawumia urged all Ghanaians to exercise their vote and maintain peace to ensure free and fair elections

The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, voted in the Walewale constituency of the Savannah Region in the early hours after the general election began on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia casts his vote in the Walewale constituency. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Upon his arrival at the polling station, Dr Bawumia received a great reception from supporters and constituency members. A large crowd came out to cheer him on before he cast his ballot.

Speaking to the media after voting, Dr Bawumia expressed his optimism about defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) John Dramani Mahama and the remaining candidates to win the presidential election and succeed Akufo-Addo as the sixth head of state of the fourth republic.

He said he had confidence in the New Patriotic Party's campaign efforts and that Ghanaians trusted the current government's record since they came to power in 2016.

“I am confident of victory. The people of Ghana have witnessed the transformation we have delivered, and I believe they will make the right choice to continue on this path of progress.”

The Vice President also urged all Ghanaians to exercise their vote and maintain peace to ensure free and fair elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commended the electoral officials for maintaining professionalism and encouraged Ghanaians to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh