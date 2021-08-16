A young man in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has done the unusual and caused quite a stir on social media

The man arrived at his wedding reception in a designer shirt and trousers while his wife wore a white gown

Many on social media have reacted to the video making the rounds online as some said he has the right to wear whatever makes him comfortable

A young man has got people talking on social media after wearing a designer shirt and trousers to his wedding in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the groom and the bride could be seen slugging it out on the dancefloor.

The young man wore a designer shirt and trousers to his wedding reception. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

While the bride wore a white wedding gown, the groom was comfortable in his designer shirt and trousers as he danced with the love of his life.

Guests also took to the dancefloor with the couple to celebrate their big day with them.

Many react to the video

As expected, Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post on Instagram to react to the video.

Reacting, a young man with the handle @itz_kingzzz said:

"Simplicity… dress anyhow you want to dress… so far you are comfortable in what you wearing … carry go."

@noonecarestounderstand commented:

"I love his outfit."

@official_bobby_fredrick wrote:

"Suit and white gown doesn't guarantee a wonderful marriage."

@mr_abraham01 said:

"What’s all dis nonsense!!!!!"

