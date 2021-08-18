Former president Mahama has stated that Akufo-Addo's ‘Agenda 111’ project is not transparent

According to him, as far as funding is concerned, Akufo-Addo's government is not clear with how it is going to be funded

Mahama said it could run the country into more debt

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that Akufo-Addo's ‘Agenda 111’ project is not transparent as far as funding is concerned.

In a report filed by StarrNews, Mahama said Agenda 111 was hurriedly put together after the NPP realized that there are no projects to show for the monies that have been borrowed.

Mahama said it is going to lead to more borrowing with the debt already hanging around our neck.

Akufo-Addo's ‘Agenda 111’ lacks transparency; it will run Ghana into debt – Mahama Photo credit: John Mahama

He made this known while speaking on Bolgatanga-based URA Radio during his thank-you tour.

“...There’s no transparency [about] how the money is going to be procured and all that. Is it going to lead to more borrowing when we already have a high level of debt hanging around the country’s neck,” he added.

Sod cutting of Agenda 111

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of the 111 hospitals and healthcare facilities he promised.

According to the president, the 111 projects will help in the provision of 20,000 jobs for health professionals when completed within 18 months.

The President said the Health Ministry is going to focus on recruiting more doctors, nurses, and pharmacists when the project is done.

Why the need to build 111 hospitals?

President Akufo-Addo, in April 2020, during one of his many COVID-19 addresses, revealed that 88 district hospitals are going to be built.

This announcement was in a bid to augment the already existing health facilities that were fronting in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to the president, the virus had exposed the deficiencies and unequal distribution of health care facilities in the country.

The president said the government has over the years focused on infrastructure in the two big cities to the detriment of the rest.

Source: Yen.com.gh