A moment involving Antoine Semenyo and Callum Hudson-Odoi after Manchester City’s draw with Nottingham Forest has stirred conversation among Ghanaians

Hudson-Odoi has long been on the radar of the Black Stars, and with the 2026 World Cup approaching, it remains uncertain whether he will complete a nationality switch

Netizens who came across a photo of the two players interacting have since shared mixed reactions, with many speculating about what may have transpired between them

A brief exchange between Antoine Semenyo and Callum Hudson-Odoi after Manchester City drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest has set social media buzzing among Ghanaian football supporters.

Moments after referee Darren England signalled the end of the Premier League contest on Wednesday night, the two players were spotted sharing a warm embrace on the pitch.

Hudson-Odoi to Ghana? Semenyo Moment After Man City Draw Sparks Switch Talks.

Semenyo's exchange with Hudson-Odoi sparks buzz

A photo that quickly circulated on X captured Semenyo hugging Hudson-Odoi while appearing to whisper something into his ear.

The exact words remain unknown. Yet the image alone was enough to ignite speculation among fans who hope the Forest winger will one day represent Ghana at the international level.

Online reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh show many supporters interpreting the interaction as a subtle invitation for Odoi to join the Ghana national football team.

Several users on X quickly offered their own interpretations of the moment between the two players with Ghanaian heritage.

@Etornam_Samadik imagined Semenyo’s message as:

"‘Come home brother, we need you more now than ever’"

@BenedictEshun5 echoed a similar feeling:

"Come home, boy!"

Another user, @IsraelJack39033, suggested Hudson Odoi might be ready to make the move:

"Tell GFA that I’m ready to represent."

@nlemavelli jokingly imagined the response in local slang:

"Chale wo duru Ghana a ka kyer3 Otto Addo s3 me kɔn adɔ Black Stars."

The exchange may have been nothing more than friendly post-match sportsmanship, but it has revived a conversation that has lingered for years within Ghanaian football circles.

Hudson-Odoi to Ghana? Semenyo Moment After Man City Draw Sparks Switch Talks.

Has Hudson-Odoi switched to Ghana?

Despite the excitement online, Hudson-Odoi’s international allegiance remains unresolved.

In March 2025, the former Chelsea academy product indicated that he still hoped to revive his career with England under manager Thomas Tuchel.

"If the possibility and chance [for England] come – I will have to go there and prove myself all over again," he told BBC Sport.

"I just control what I can control. It's about enjoying my football once again, smiling and being positive."

However, in December 2025, Sun Sport reported that the 25-year-old was seriously weighing up a switch to Ghana.

The report added that the winger had started exploring the necessary paperwork that would allow him to feature for the Black Stars at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With only three months left before the tournament, the final decision may come down to whether head coach Otto Addo is willing to introduce the winger into the squad at such a late stage.

Preparations are already underway for the national side. Ghana have arranged friendly matches against Austria and Germany this month as part of their build-up.

Another test against Wales is scheduled for June shortly before the global showpiece begins.

Should Hudson Odoi complete the nationality switch in time, those warm-up fixtures could provide the first glimpse of him in Ghana's colours.

Black Stars technical team split over Hudson-Odoi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars technical team is split over whether to pursue Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Many fans also view the Nottingham Forest star’s renewed interest in switching allegiance as "opportunistic".

