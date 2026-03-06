It was Ghana's Independence Day on Friday, March 6, 2026, as the nation turned 69 years old

Ghanaian stars Wendy Shay, Joselyn Dumas, Sister Derby and others celebrated in style

Ghanaian stars Wendy Shay, Joselyn Dumas, Sister Derby and others celebrated in style

Ghana turned 69 years old as an independent country on Friday, March 6, 2026. As it has become customary, there was a major national celebration nationwide.

Social media was not left out of the celebrations as many Ghanaian celebrities took to their Instagram pages to share photos and videos to commemorate the anniversary.

Nana Ama McBrown, Jacjie Appiah, Delay, Fantana, and Nana Akua Addo were among the many stars who shared lovely images. For many of them, it was a kente affair.

Joselyn Dumas, Wendy Shay, and Ahuofe Patri dazzle in their Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2026.

1. Wendy Shay:

Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay celebrated with her mentees, Tracy Shay and Korkor Shay, wearing Ghana colours and dancing on a street.

"Happy Birthday, Ghana from this side ❤️❤️🇬🇭."

See the Instagram video below:

Earlier, Wendy Shay had shared pre-Independence Day photos wearing a red T-shirt over a crocheted skirt in Ghana's colours.

"Your Favourite Ghana Girl 🇬🇭❤️."

See the Instagram photos below:

2. Queen Teiya:

The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Teiya, wore a strapless beaded bodysuit in red, gold, and green colours.

"On this special day, we celebrate the courage of those who fought for our freedom and the responsibility we carry to build a stronger nation. Happy Independence Day to our beloved Ghana," she said.

See the Instagram video below:

She later shared a carousel of pictures in the same dress with the caption:

"Red for the sacrifice, gold for the wealth, green for the land and black for who we truly are,” the stars of Africa”. Proudly Ghanaian today and always. Happy Independence Day."

See Teiya's Instagram photos below:

3. Sister Derby:

Singer Deborah Vanessa, simply known as Sister Derby, came out with wrapped in scanty clothing in Ghana's national colours. She sat on a wooden stool in side of a busy road, acknowledging cheers.

"Happy 6th March! 🇬🇭," she captioned the video.

She also shared photos on Instagram from the same location, saying:

"I care about Ghana, but does Ghana care about me and what I care about, about Ghana? 🇬🇭 ah well, Happy Birthday, Ghana!"

4. Joselyn Dumas:

Actress and TV personality Joselyn Dumas wore a beautiful black kente dress with patterns dominated by Ghana's colours.

"Happy Independence Day 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭," she captioned.

Watch the Instagram video below:

See the Instagram photos of Joselyn Dumas' Independence Day outfit below:

On March 5, Joselyn Dumas gave a preview on Instagram by sharing photos in a Ghana jersey with the caption:

"Mefri Ghana ❤️💛💚🇬🇭."

5. Ahuofe Patri:

Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, fondly known as Ahuofe Patri, rocked a colourful corseted kente dress

"Happy Independence Day 🇬🇭," she said.

See Ahuofe Patri's Instagram photos below:

Ahuofe Patri also shared a before-and-after glam video on Instagram.

6. Akuapem Poloo:

Actress Rosemond Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo, shared a video holding a Ghana flag and wishing her fans and followers a happy 69th Independence Day celebration.

See the Instagram video below:

She later shared photos wearing a red top over flower-patterned trousers with the caption:

"The power of freedom 🇬🇭 69th Independence Day 🫶✌️."

See her Instagram post below:

7. Felicia Osei:

TikTok star and radio personality joined the kente squad, rocking one in green and shades of blue.

"Happy Independence Day to us all 🙄🙄🤝🤝," she said.

See the Instagram photos below:

S3fa, Felica Osei, Ahuofe Patri, and Joselyn Dumas step out in style for Ghana's 69th Independence Day celebration.

8. Eno Barony:

Rapper Eno Barony, known in private life as Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, rocked a Ghana jersey with the caption:

"Happy Independence Day to you all 🇬🇭."

See her Instagram photo below:

9. Efia Odo:

Actress and rapper Efia Odo, born Andrea Owusu, went for a baddie look in her photo with the caption:

"Land of the Baddies 🇬🇭."

See the Instagram photo below:

10. S3fa:

Singer S3fa, born Sefadzi Abena Amesu, did something interesting at the beach. She rocked a swimsuit made in a checked material like the popular Ghana must go bag, with a Ghana flag behind her.

"GHANA MUST GO!🇬🇭🎉," her caption read.

See the Instagram photos below:

King Charles' message Ghana Independence Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Charles III had congratulated Ghana on its 69th Independence Anniversary, extending warm wishes to President John Mahama and the people of Ghana

The British monarch praised the longstanding ties between the United Kingdom and Ghana, highlighting historical links, while emphasising unity within the Commonwealth and expressing optimism about future cooperation.

