Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah got tongues wagging in the wake of his latest prophetic declaration about the World Cup

This comes as he opened up in an interview on the vision God showed him, where he said he foresaw chaos at match venues in the World Cup

He, however, delivered a message to Ghanaians who would be flocking to the US to watch the matches

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The General Overseer of the Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, has delivered a message to football-loving fans about the 2026 World Cup scheduled to take place in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo on March 5, 2026, the popular man of God opened up on a vision he had concerning the upcoming tournament.

Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesies doom for the 2026 World Cup amid the US-Iran conflict. Image credit: TelvinAdjeiSowah, Hector Vivas - FIFA Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, he foresaw chaos at World Cup venues in the US.

Prophet Telvin then indicated that, in the wake of his vision, he had no plans of being at the Mundial to watch the games.

Quizzed on whether he would advise Ghanaian supporters to forgo the Mundial to avoid any casualties, he responded that the Ghanaian supporters would not be impacted.

He concluded by saying that he had been invited to a closed meeting internally in the wake of his vision and would share insight on the outcome later on.

Prophet Telvin Iran-US conflict

The host then quizzed for his take on the Iran-US conflict, where he stated that, in his vision, he foresaw the crisis leading to a wider conflict that would ultimately drag on for 17 years.

"I saw other European countries joining, and China would eventually join."

Telvin Sowah’s Ayatollah prophecy fulfilled

Prophet Telvin recently went viral in the aftermath of the Iranian leader’s death. This is because he apparently predicted the Ayatollah’s death and the circumstances under which it would happen.

He said he saw flames engulf his home, leading to his death, and the news would be broadcast to a global audience once it comes true.

Speaking on Accra FM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, he said he had foreseen Iran securing victory in the ongoing conflict.

Telvin said the United States would inflict massive casualties on Iran, but eventually, they would be victorious and uproot all traces of the US military from the Middle East.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's 2026 prophecy about a vacancy in parliament surfaces after Naser Mahama's death. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei

Source: TikTok

At the time of writing the report, the interview of Prophet Telvin Sowah, where he opened up on a vision he claims the Lord had shown him, particularly related to the World Cup, had triggered a lot of reactions.

Watch the YouTube video of Prophet Telvin speaking on the 2026 World Cup.

Prophet calls for prayers in US, shares vision

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, caused a stir with his prophecy about the United States.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the powerful prophet, who was hosting his online prayer session, said he foresaw chaos in the US and hence admonished citizens of the US to pray for their country.

Source: YEN.com.gh