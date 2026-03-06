King Charles III has congratulated Ghana on its 69th Independence Anniversary, extending warm wishes to President John Mahama and the people of Ghana

He praised the longstanding ties between the United Kingdom and Ghana, highlighting historical links

The monarch also emphasised unity within the Commonwealth and expressed optimism about future cooperation

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has congratulated Ghana on its 69th Independence Anniversary.

In a message to the country on Friday, March 6, 2026, the British monarch extended warm wishes to President John Mahama and the people of Ghana.

“My wife and I join in extending our very best wishes to you and to all Ghanaians for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead,” he said.

While congratulating Ghana, King Charles III also reflected on the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and its former West African colony.

“It is with sincere appreciation that I reflect upon the enduring partnership between our nations, rooted in the shared values and mutual respect that define our Commonwealth,” he stated.

King Charles III, in a report sighted on Citinewsroom, also touched on the historical ties and cultural heritage shared by the two nations.

He referenced the visit of his brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, to Accra last year.

“As my brother, H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh said on his visit to Accra in November, we share an extraordinary history and heritage,” he said, thanking Ghana for the hospitality extended during the visit,"" he added.

The British monarch further acknowledged and commended the significant contribution of the Ghanaian diaspora in the UK, saying they are an important bridge between the two countries.

“The Ghanaian diaspora in the UK is a vital link in our shared story, contributing to every sphere of life from business and education to arts and culture,” the King noted.

King Charles calls for unity within Commonwealth

King Charles also emphasised the importance of unity within the Commonwealth, of which Ghana is a member, particularly during a period of global uncertainty.

“The Commonwealth’s rich diversity and the energy of its younger generations continue to inspire hope and progress. In these times of global uncertainty, our collective strength and unity are more vital than ever,” he said.

King Charles III expressed optimism about future cooperation between the two countries, particularly at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this year.

He said the UK and Ghana will continue to strengthen their cooperation with initiatives targeted at improving climate resilience in both urban and rural areas.

Ghana marks Independence Day at Jubilee House

Ghana gained its independence from the British colonial authority on March 6, 1957 through the effort of the Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the country's first President and Prime Minister.

As a result, each year, Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, celebrate this historic day.

Black Star Square has traditionally hosted Ghana's Independence Day celebrations over the decades.

However, since 2025, the event has been held at the forecourt of Jubilee House.

At the time of making the decision to host the celebration at Jubilee House, the government stated that the event cost GH¢1.5 million, compared to an estimated GH¢15 million if it had been organised at Black Star Square.

This year's event also attracted several prominent Ghanaian personalities. Below is a list of some of the dignitaries present at the 69th Independence Day celebration

President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of Ghana

Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Chief Justice

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Market women march at Independence Day Celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra Market Women Association (GAMA) stole the spotlight at Ghana's 69th Independence Day celebrations.

Clad in colourful traditional attire, the women proudly marched, showcasing the items they sell on their heads.

Their vibrant display has sparked widespread admiration and reactions on social media.

