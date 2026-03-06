Prophet Abel Boma caused a stir in the wake of his latest prophecy about the ongoing war in Iran

He opened up on a possible attack on US soil, adding that civilian facilities might also be targeted

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on his vision

Prophet Abel Boma, founder of the ATB Foundation, has triggered reactions in the wake of the ongoing war between the United States of America, Israel, and Iran.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the prophet, speaking on the conflict on March 3, 2026, appealed to the US not to think their defences are impenetrable.

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma shares the vision he had about America amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Speaking on the vision he had of the conflict, Prophet Abel Boma said he foresaw drones from Iran being fired into the US.

According to him, the drones were not only going to target military installations in the country but also other civilian facilities.

He then called for prayers for Americans regarding the conflict, stressing that the vision he had about the US was not good:

"Let us not feel as though these people cannot touch America. The Lord said that I will open a small door, through which they will go into America and hit them hard. In this first attack, I am seeing drones. I see these people using drones to hit America, and I was told that the things Iran will use in the fight are all coming from China."

The US and Israel launch airstrikes against Iran, resulting in Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death.

He added:

"This is where we are going to have problems, a complicated issue, so we will need to pray. It will not just be the military but also civilians. So we need to pray for America so it does not touch civilians, or so it does not affect them. All of that is very important. Lord, protect its citizens and non-citizens, protect its military and all kinds of forces in the country. That is the message. I foresee drones."

At the time of writing the report, the TikTok video had generated more than 1,000 likes and over 100 comments.

Reactions to US prophecy amid Iran crisis

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions regarding Prophet Boma’s prophecy on the US-Iran war:

kwalityFotos1 stated:

"America wants to conquer the world, which is not right."

KANJOGERA DA QUEEN added:

"May God protect the people of Iran too."

Kaka added:

"Who is praying for civilians in Iran, Palestine, Sudan, Congo, etc.? What’s special about America?"

user3395126321887 wrote:

"God is using this war to return the world back to Jesus; they can’t prevail against America because Jesus is in America."

user6194568865706 added:

"God please, America is fighting for humanity and the rights of innocent people. Please protect and intervene for America."

Prophet shares vision on US-Iran war

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Adjei had admonished American President Donald Trump to withdraw from the ongoing conflict with Iran.

In a video, the Ghanaian preacher claimed that the US would suffer a big embarrassment in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and would ultimately be defeated.

