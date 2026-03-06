Ghanaian Lady Abroad Cries on Live TV As Boyfriend Squanders Money She Sent to Build a House
- A Ghanaian woman who relocated to Saudi Arabia has been dealt a big blow in her quest to become a homeowner
- It happened after her ex-boyfriend reportedly squandered money she sent to him to build a house for her in Ghana
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the woman's situation
A Ghanaian woman, Christabel, who relocated to Saudi Arabia to seek a better life, is seeking justice from her boyfriend.
This comes after the man allegedly betrayed her trust and squandered the money she sent him for a house project in Ghana.
Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV on March 5, 2026, the woman said her woes began when she spoke to her boyfriend, who was then in Ghana, about her plan to build a home and asked him to monitor the project.
She stated that she began sending him money to buy land and commence the house project, which he also claimed he was building.
The boyfriend, now her ex-lover, reportedly even sent her pictures showing the progress made on the ongoing construction.
Christabel said she began getting suspicious when her partner informed her that he had used his name on the house documents.
She decided to return to Ghana, hoping to address whatever issues may have arisen, and contacted her boyfriend to arrange a meeting to discuss the situation.
Woman claims ex-boyfriend spent money for house
She stated that it was at that point that the manconfessed that he did not build the house as she had hoped and had instead spent the money.
The young lady has now reached out to Auntie Naa, hoping for her intervention in getting her money invested in the supposed house project.
The betrayal was too much for Christabel to bear at one point, as she cried on the show and could be seen wiping her tears.
At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 100 comments.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions to man squandering money meant for house
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the decision of the young lady to trust her lover to build a house in her absence.
theExpert AirConditionerService stated:
"Your boyfriend? What happened to your family members?"
Ewurahephuah opined:
"If you are abroad, save the money, find a year off to come to your country and do everything by yourself."
Yaa Papabi added:
"Eiiii sister, this work paa hmmm. Come and see the way we are crying here this Ramadan, hmmm."
Ohemaa Joyce added:
"I won't do this mistake again."
Who Jah Bless indicated:
"Some people are so greedy and heartless."
Lady Talata wrote:
"Yet still, some people are doing this by giving their money to boyfriends and girlfriends. Eeiii, Arab country work and you keep giving your money to others to chop for free."
Brother squanders money meant for house
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman abroad had shared her frustration after learning what her brother had done to betray her.
He allegedly diverted the money she was sending back home for her house project into his business, which he then gave to a friend, who then disappeared.
