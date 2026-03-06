The Greater Accra Market Women Association (GAMA) stole the spotlight at Ghana's 69th Independence Day celebrations

The Greater Accra Market Women Association (GAMA) stole the show at Ghana's 69th Independence Day celebration held at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Clad in their colourful traditional Ghanaian attire, the market women were a delight to watch as they marched in honour of their country's independence from colonial rule.

Accra market women steal the show at Ghana's 69th Independence Day Celebration held at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2026.

In a video shared on Facebook by James Town TV, the market women, led by their president, Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan, also known as Naa Afrowa Dade Padua I, displayed the various items they sell on their heads as they participated in the march past.

Watch the Facebook video below:

The video of the market women marching at the Independence Day celebration has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below:

@NaNa Røməö said:

"My grandma was part of de Makola Women who marched when Ghana gained her independence. Keep resting #Came chop."

@Christiana Azupio also said:

"Some are dancing instead of marching. We love them big time."

@Alexander Aput Sam commented:

"When human beings are ruling Ghana, the citizens become happy and relaxed. It's amazing how a good leader can bring about positive change in a country."

@Gabriel Kwabla Awuye also commented:

"You can now see how all Ghanaians are happy to join the march past."

Independence Day celebration and change of venue

Led by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana gained its independence from the British colonial authority on March 6, 1957.

As a result, each year, Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, celebrate this historic day.

Black Star Square has traditionally hosted Ghana's Independence Day celebrations over the decades.

However, since 2025, the event has been held at the forecourt of Jubilee House.

At the time of making the decision to host the celebration at Jubilee House, the government stated that the event cost GH¢1.5 million, compared to an estimated GH¢15 million if it had been organised at Black Star Square.

This year's event also attracted several prominent Ghanaian personalities. Below is a list of some of the dignitaries present at the 69th Independence Day celebration:

President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of Ghana

Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Chief Justice

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Others include Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader in Parliament; Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister for Health; and Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress.

How the Asantehene named Dr Kwame Nkrumah "Osagyefo".

How Kwame Nkrumah got his "Osagyefo" title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Nii Moi Thompson, said the title “Osagyefo” bestowed on Kwame Nkrumah originated from the Asante Kingdom, citing a book by June Milne.

He stated that Nkrumah sought Cabinet approval before formally adopting the title and dismissed claims of friction between the former President and the Asante Kingdom.

