A kind man moved a lady and her guides to tears as he accosted them bought her shoes and gave wads of cash

This is as the man happened to be around the store at that time and observed that the wheelchair-bound woman wanted a pair of shoes but didn't have the money for it

Hi act of kindness was initially turned down by the woman but later accepted with gratitude and trembling hands

A man melted the hearts of many people after the kindness he showed to a poor woman.

In a video shared by BI Phakathi on Facebook, the man came across a woman who was in need of shoes but lacked the financial wherewithal to purchase them.

The woman was overwhelmed with surprise Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BI Phakathi

As the wheelchair-bound lady was guided out of the store, he beckoned on them (the lady and her company) to return to the store and pick the shoes of the woman desired.

After paying for the shoes, he gave the woman wads of cash for herself.

The woman was taken aback by his kindness and initially declined before going on to count the money with trembling hands.

As if that wasn't enough surprise for the lady in one day, he topped the cash gift to the woman and this made her break down in tears.

The adults who accompanied her shed tears too as they appreciated the kind man for making their day.

People hail and pray for the kind man

TeeNay Milton Chakanyuka said:

"You always on the right spot,right time to help the less fortunate.this family was so surprised and happy, I cried seeing their gratitude to you."

Cletus Amongya remarked:

"I have been following you for sometime now.You never make a mistake, you are always at the right spot, meeting the right person who needs help very badly at a certain point in time.May God continue to bless you and gives you the strength and resources to continue to support the needed."

Fironica Groenewald stated:

"So beautiful and heart broken to watch the videos you are amazing person really a Angel of heaven who help others in need may GOD bless you and your family more and more what you do in others lives thank you Jesus."

Martha Banda wrote:

"You carry your lit candle to the darkest places in life.i watch your videos all the time and rarely comment but shed tears and say my little prayer for you.God is watching over you."

