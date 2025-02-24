The wife of Kofi Adoma has given an update on the seasoned broadcaster's health condition

In a statement, she expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama and Dr Kwaku Oteng for their support

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery

Miracle Adoma, the wife of Kofi Adoma Nwawanii has set the records on the health condition of the broadcaster.

This comes after she released a statement on Facebook offering clarity to some issues that have arisen in the wake of her husband's eye treatment.

First, she clarified that a journalist at Angel TV, Mubarak Yakubu misrepresented himself when he granted an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review.

She clarified that although Mubarak Yakubu was very close to the family, he was not the personal assistant of Kofi Adoma as he stated during the interview.

"My attention has been drawn to an interview granted by Mubarak Yakubu on Peace FM, and I would like to correct some inaccuracies and provide an update on my husband's health. Firstly, I would like to clarify that Yakubu is indeed our son, but not my husband's Personal Assistant/Public Relations Officer (PA/PRO). He is a loyal son, but there is certain information he is not privy to."

Turning to her husband's well-being, Miracle Adoma provided a positive update by disclosing that some surgeries on her husband turned out to be successful.

Miracle Adoma also vowed to provide the total cost of the surgeries as the main concentration now was centred on her husband's wellbeing.

"Regarding my husband's surgery, I would like to confirm that some successful procedures have been performed in Dubai. We are however not out of the woods yet so we ask for your prayers.

Mrs Adoma continued by expressing gratitude to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama and the founder of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng for their immense support towards his husband's eye treatment.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kwaku Oteng, who has been a pillar of support throughout this challenging period. He visited my husband, provided financial support as well. Dr. Oteng checks up on my husband frequently and his kindness is truly appreciated. We also extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, who has equally been very supportive. Our thanks will be expressed at the appropriate time. We appreciate the concern and support shown by the public and kindly request that we be allowed to focus on my husband's recovery."

Ghanaians react to Kofi Adoma's surgery

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the statement by the wife of Mrs Adoma.

Vera Ofosuhemaa stated:

"Where is Nana Yaa Brefo, i hope she and her Nhwehwɛanimu colleages have seen this... always talking ail about people without proper information and the funny thing about them is they always get gullible supporters who believes the lies some of these journalist in some media houses says. Shame on us all. God bless Dr Kwaku Oteng and Dr Ibrahim Mahama."

Evans Peprah commented:

"All those who have insulted Dr Kwaku Oteng, over and over again on social media and radio station, Nana has provided the information.Dr kwaku Oteng, God bless you."

Nana Akua added:

"God richly bless those supporting financially, we pray and wish him speedy healing as well. May God be with him and see him through successfully."

GoFundMe launched for Kofi Adoma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a GoFundMe was launched to fund Kofi Adoma's eye treatment.

A total of over €4000 equivalent to GH¢64,000 has been raised so far

The target set for the online fundraising campaign is €50,000 equivalent to GH¢800,000.

