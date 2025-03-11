Malik Basintale, the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, has organised an Iftar party for his Muslim staff as part of this year's Ramadan

The Muslim staff were presented with gifts and treated to sumptuous local Ghanaian food and drinks

The gesture has, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens questioning Malik Basintale's faith

As part of an effort to promote unity and celebrate diversity, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale hosted a special Iftar party for his muslim staff.

Held at the YEA head office in Accra, the muslim staff were treated to sumptuous meals and local beverages as they broke their fasting.

Aside from the food and drinks that they were served with, Mr Basintale also presented bags of gifts to each muslim staff of the YEA.

While addressing the staff at the Iftar party, the YEA's acting CEO emphasized the importance of compassion, unity, and service to humanity.

These are values that resonate with both the principles of Ramadan and the mission of YEA, according to a TikTok post made by the agency.

Iftar is the meal Muslims enjoy at sunset after a long day of fasting during Ramadan, right when the adhan calls for Maghrib prayer is called

This kind gesture by Malik Basintale sparked a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

While many praised him, others suggested that they did not see him participating in the Magrib prayers with the Muslim staff.

These led to suggestions and insinuations in the comment section that Malik Basintale is not a practising muslim, although his name suggested so.

YEN.com.gh cannot exclusively confirm the veracity of the claims, however, in the video sighted on the YEA TikTok page, Malik Basintale was not captured praying with his muslim staff.

Some commentaries in the reactions to the video also indicated that Malik Basintale is a Christian by faith even though he was born by a muslim father.

Below is the video of YEA's Ramadan Iftar party for its staff.

Reactions to Malik Basintale's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to Malik Basintale's video below:

@UNKNOWN said:

"I didn’t see Malik praying ooo."

@HARMARI GH VENTURE replied:

"At least making the Muslim worker’s feel honored in itself deserves commendation and he would be rewarded for it,. besides he need not to pray for you to see."

@kalusha10 commented:

"Is he a Muslim."

@hajaja also commented:

"Masha Allah.May Almighty Allah answer all those secret prayers."

@amadubundana wrote:

"May God bless and give you the result that you’ve always dreamed about it, for show love to our Muslims."

Mahama appoints Malik Basintale

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Malik Basintale was appointed as the acting CEO of YEA by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a social media post, Mr Basintale confirmed his appointment and expressed gratitude to the president for recognizing his hard work and competence.

Malik Basintale is also the deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress.

