Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, shared her thoughts on dating her friend's ex-partner

Cookie Tee made a post on X asking her followers about the relationship rules for dating a friend's ex-lover

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei and other social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's post on X

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, has confidently asserted that there's nothing inappropriate about pursuing a romantic relationship with her friend's former partner.

The TV3 presenter expressed her opinion about dating and friendship in a post on the X platform that generated lots of comments online.

Cookie Tee, the co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, wrote that:

"You date my friend, so we can't date. Who made those rules?"

Cookie Tee shares relationship advice on X

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's position on dating her friend's ex-partner after their breakup. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

everything_female.gh stated:

"You want to date your friend’s ex abi? Please do it just don’t normalise it."

leticiatetteh442 stated:

"Asem oooo, nobody made them ooo but community or friends stigmatisation nu erh 😂 if you don't have the heart don't do it wai 😂."

jaideelammy stated:

"😂 Go ahead and date him aa who knows if he’s your missing rib? Don’t let your friend stop you from meeting your husband okay? Y3de hy3 wani nso aa na wada b)k))."

princysefcakes stated:

"I respect friendship, I can't date my friend's ex."

prettiest_feli stated:

"It ain’t any rules but with my clear eyes 😂I won’t date my friends ex for anything unless he used juju on me and that one koraa it wont work ."

cilla_brew stated:

"You can go where you want to go and stop asking us nonfa."

da.nial3826 stated:

"There’s no rules about that. Its just to be nice to ppl that are nice to you. Can you imagine getting married to a man who has slept with all your friends?"

m_saguaah stated:

"If you value your friendship, then your conscience shouldn’t allow you to do that 😤."

Felicia Osei reacts to Cookie Tee’s post

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has commented on Cookie Tee’s post about dating one’s friend’s ex-partner.

She was of the view that it is not ideal to date your friend’s ex because of the pain this would cause your friend.

She added that she can’t date her friend’s ex-partner even if he is handsome, wealthy and well-built

The video of Felicia Osei reacting to Cookie Tee's post is below:

