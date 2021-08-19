Thomas Tuchel will be looking to guide Chelsea to Premier League glory after helping them win the Champions League last term

The Blues declared intent to win the domestic title on match week one when they demolished Crystal Palace 3-0 in their season opener

The side will be wary of competition from league rivals including Man City, Man United and Liverpool in their push to win the domestic title this term

Arsenal hero Paul Merson has named Chelsea as favourites to win the Premier League this season.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to guide Chelsea to Premier League glory after helping them win the Champions League last term. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Fresh from securing the UEFA Super Cup, the Blues have now set their sights on carting home the domestic title under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

And Merson, who has described the Stamford Bridge dwellers as "mind-blowing" believes they are the team to beat this term.

According to the Englishman, Romelu Lukaku, the man who Chelsea let go three years ago could be their saviour having re-signed him from Inter Milan.

"At the time he wasn’t ready for Chelsea – he’s ready now, he’s a better player all round. I think he’s a great signing, and a game-changer for Chelsea," Merson said on Sky Sports.

The Pensioners broke the bank to splash about £97.5m on their former player who rejoins them fresh from helping Inter win their first Serie A title in 10 years.

Merson's suggestion came only days after Chelsea demolished Crystal Palace 3-0 in their season opener, a performance the former Arsenal star said reminded him of prime Man City.

"Chelsea reminded me of Man City against Crystal Palace. They just completely and utterly dominated Palace, at the highest level, like we see with Man City a lot of the time at home," he said.

"Teams turn up and they know they’re beaten, and I think we’re going to get that at Chelsea now. It was mind-blowing," he added.

While Tuchel's ward picked the three points in match week one, City kicked off their title defence with a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Citizens will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they play EPL new boys Norwich as Chelsea face a litmus test against rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

Arsenal unlikely to finish in top six

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre are unlikely to finish in the top six this season.

According to Silvestre, the north Londoners may not be able to compete favourably against their rivals who have strengthened their squads this summer.

"When a team like Arsenal see the top teams spending a lot of money and bringing in quality players, it will worry them quite a bit," the former Gunners defender said.

"They already had a tough task with having to improve from last season and closing the gap, but this has made it extremely hard for Mikel Arteta and his team to break into the top six this season," he added.

