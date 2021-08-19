On May 30, 2021, former President John Mahama inaugurated the New Komenda Sugar factory to provide jobs for 7,300 Ghanaians

$36.5 million was spent on the factory but it was closed down in July 2016 and has never been reopened again

President Akufo-Addo, in 2018, said that the factory was non-operational because adequate measures were not put in place by the previous government

Currently, the factory looks very old and rusty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on May 30, 2016, inaugurated and commissioned the New Komenda Sugar Factory that was expected to provide jobs to 7,300 Ghanaians.

The rebuilding of the factory came years after the first one that was built in 1964 became defunct about 30 years ago and Ghana continued to import every ounce of sugar that is consumed in the country.

What happened to the New Komenda Sugar Factory

After the commission of the factory, the $36.5 million (GHc220 million) investment was shut down in July 2016 because of inadequate raw materials, to be reopened in October 2016.

Komeda Sugar Factory Credit: JoyNews

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, it was never opened again, although there have always been talks by top government officials about its 'imminent reopening'.

President Nana Akufo-Addo's take

In 2018, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo spoke about the factory in an address, indicating that the reason it was still closed was that the previous government did not put measures in place to ensure raw materials were readily available.

He assured Ghanaians that 'very soon', the factory was going to open again but until the day Komenda opens, the wait continues.

The current state of Komenda

JoyNews was at the factory recently and came back with a video that shows that the factory is now looking like an aged and tired white elephant.

Left at the mercy of the weather, the New Komenda Sugar Factory has rusted and will need a heavy renovation if it will ever be used again.

Watch the full video about the factory below

In July 2021, four weeks ago, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and its Transaction Advisor, Price Waterhouse Coopers concluded the Conditions Precedent to activate the Concession Agreement, a strategic investor for the Komenda Sugar Factory.

The sector Minister, Allan Kyerematen, said the conclusion of the agreement with the Strategic Investor, Park Agrotech Limited would enable them to commence operations at the factory.

John Dumelo wants to revive it

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actor and, John Dumelo has said he can rescue the Komenda sugar factor from its current bad state if he is given the authorization.

In a tweet, he added that he can change the fortune of the factory within a year and a half. Dumelo also made references to some numbers, he says, will make the difference.

Source: Yen.com.gh