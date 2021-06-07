Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has opened up on the humble beginnings of his company, Engineers Planners

In a testimony in church, Ibrahim disclosed that he started the company in 1997 when he only had one motorbike and had no money to buy a car

Ibrahim revealed that a man named Uncle Seth was the one who offered him cars to start the business through destiny and providence

CEO of Engineers & Planners Michael Ibrahim Mahama has shared the story of how he moved from a place of 'nothing' to become the big businessman he is today.

According to Ibrahim Mahama, it was only through God's intervention and destiny that he met a man he called Uncle Seth who helped him to start his business.

The businessman made the revelation while giving a testimony in church recently. He was at the Grace Chapel for the launch of a book called Destiny.

A photo collage of Ibrahim Mahama Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

"I believe in destiny because if it wasn't for destiny I wouldn't have met Uncle Seth," he said.

Speaking to the congregants and other guests, Ibrahim Mahama narrating that he returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom in 1997.

Upon his return, the only property he had was a motorbike but was bent on setting up a business which required some vehicles.

Even though he did not have the money to buy the vehicles, he went to town to make some enquiries and got to meet Uncle Seth by chance.

By providence, Uncle Seth whose business was in the same building as that of Ibrahim's late mother, Joyce Tamakloe, liked him and even treated him like an adopted son.

Through the new relationship, Uncle Seth gave him three pickup vehicles to start his business with.

"I came from the UK in 1997 to start a small business and all I wanted to do was to rent one, two machines.

"When I came I didn't have a car. I had a motorcycle. I don't know what took me to some corner to look for a vehicle to buy and I met Uncle Seth.

"When I met Uncle Seth I didn't have money so when I go I will laugh and talk with him. He will do me a favour by giving me the car," he said.

And the business has not looked back since that time, he said, adding that:

"The business has grown so big that I can't even manage it alone."

Watch a video of Ibrahim Mahama's testimony below:

Who is Ibrahim Mahama?

Born in 1971, Ibrahim Mahama is the son of Emmanuel Adama Mahama, former Minister of Agriculture and the first Minister of the Northern Region and Joyce Tamakloe.

He is the younger brother of former President John Mahama and a nephew to NPP politician Dr Nyaho Tamakloe.

Known to be the first individual to own private jet in Ghana, a Bombardier 604 luxury private jet named Dzata, he is considered as one of the wealthiest people in the country.

In 2018, Mahama he was named as the African Industrialist of the year 2018 - during the 8th edition African Achievers awards that took place in the House of Commons in London.

Engineer & Planners and other businesses of Ibrahim

The Engineers & Planners (E&P) business which he set up in 1997 with the help of Uncle Seth is now a big player in the mining and construction industry.

According to the company's official Facebook page, E&P is the leading indigenous mining and construction company in the West Africa sub-region.

The company's service areas include mining, construction & civil works, heavy duty equipment hire, and consulting services.

With offices in Ghana and Liberia the company has staff strength of over 1,700 employees and an asset base of over $100million.

Apart from E&P, Ibrahim Mahama also owns the Asutsuare Poultry Farms, which was started in 2004 and produces 150,000 eggs and 10,000 live broilers a day.

In November 2020, Ibrahim Mahama through E&P paid over half a billion dollars to acquire all ordinary shares in Cardinal Gold Mine.

Ibrahim recently opened a cement manufacturing plant called Dzata Cement which has been commended by government.

