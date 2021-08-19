Give me Komenda sugar factory I can revive it - John Dumelo to gov't

Actor John Dumelo has thrown a challenge to the Prez. Akufo-Addo government

In a tweet, he stated that he has the capacity to change the dwindling fortunes of the factory

Some people backed him on his challenge whilst others are not so sure that he has the power to make any difference

Ghanaian actor and, John Dumelo claims he can rescue the Komenda sugar factor from its current bad state if he is given the authorization.

In a tweet, he added that he can change the fortune of the factory within a year and a half. Dumelo also made references to some numbers, he says, will make the difference.

Even though he didn't mention any name, it is obvious that his call is to President Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo-led government.

"I can revive the Komenda sugar factory if given the mandate. That factory will start producing sugar within 16 months( considering planting and harvesting of sugarcane)," reads the tweet Dumelo.

"The factory needs about 200,000 tons of sugarcane(pa) to operate at full capacity. We can do it!"

Dumelo's claim has been met with a lot of reactions, some supporting him whilst others think he is just blowing hot air.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

Slick definitely supports Dumelo: "This is a great idea. What if all past abandoned Government projects are auctioned off to private investors."

Seyram also supports him: "Will be glad to equally join you and use 10acres of my 30acre land for the cultivation of sugarcane."

Kojo Dornu doesn't believe the hype: "Nice to hear u say this, but wait ooo where were u, when ur Boss couldn't do it, anyway Send ur business plan n proposal to the trade ministry simple......."

Koje isn't for this idea: "Wey mandate na fawe slay queens anka yagyimi"

Obeng supports and has a suggestion: "Please do that. If only Ghanaians will comsume locally made sugar because there is huge tax on Sugar importation. But please it must be brown sugar."

Dee Money also supports Dumelo's plan: "this man can do a great job is given the factory to him. @johndumelo1 I have always supported you and I will try and transfer my vote to your area to vote for you, you are a good man and you think about Ghanaian"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh put together some facts about the Komenda sugar factory.

1. The factory was established with a USD35million concessional loan from the Indian government through the Export Import Bank of India.

2. The capacity of the plant is 1,250 tons crushing per day (TCD) of raw sugar cane, implying an annual capacity to crush some 225,000 metric tons of sugar cane per year.

