Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has popped up in another eye-popping video

Maame Serwaa is seen showing off her good looks in different shades in the video

The video happens to be one of the many images ofthe actress that have popped up in celebration of her birthday

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has turned a year older today, August 19, 2021.

In celebration of Serwaa's birthday, many of her photos and videos have flooded social media s friends and fans wish her well.

Among the many images is a video showing Maame Serwaa in different shades of cuteness.

In the video, the star actress is seen in different dresses at different times showing off her beauty.

The first had the actress wearing a green top with a bag hanging infront of her.

One had Serwaa, rocking a black-cloured bodycon and doing a 360 turn. There was another where she wore an ash-coloured jumpsuit while talking a selfie.

Watch the video as sighted on Instagram below:

The video of Serwaa stirred a lot of reactions with many fans choosing to talk about her looks rather than her birthday.

Serwaa's birthday post

Prior to the video, Maame Serwaa had taken to social media to celebrate her new age.

In th birthday post on her official Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a building wearing an all-black outfit.

Maame Serwaa wore what looked like a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and complimented the outfit with knee-length boots.

Vim Lady' birthday

Talking of birthdays, UTV and Peace FM presenter Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, recently turned a year older.

Loads of photos of Vim Lady have popped up on social media in celebration of the broadcaster

Many of the photos shared on social media are from the wedding of the UTV and Peace FM presenter.

Strongman's daughter's birthday

Earlier, Simona Ama Ahyia Osei, the pretty daughter of talented rapper Strongman Burner had taken over social media with stunning birthday photos.

The little princess who turned a year older on August 17, 2021, could not keep calm as her Instagram handle posted some lovely photos to celebrate her.

Simona who already has a growing fanbase even at such a tender age was seen slaying as usual in her birthday-themed photos.

