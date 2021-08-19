Odehyieba Priscilla turned 15 years old in August 2021 and received a car gift for her birthday

Her manager presented her keys to a Toyota Corolla SE 2017 during her birthday party

In a video online, Priscilla is seen running around in an auditorium in excitement over her first car gift

Ghanaian child gospel musician, Odehyieba Priscilla, has received keys to a Toyota Corolla SE 2017 car at her birthday party at Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana.

Odehyieba Priscilla, who is reportedly Ghana's most popular teenage gospel star, received the car gift from her executive producer as she turned 15 years old.

In an interview during her birthday celebration, the Atemuda singer averred that she did not begin her career as a gospel musician, but her mother was supportive.

According to Priscilla, her mother would take her to church and visit camps to minister. It was during one of these programmes that she met her manager.

Celebrating the car gift

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Priscilla was filmed running around an auditorium in excitement, basking in the joy of receiving her first car gift.

After receiving the keys to her first whip, she advised parents not to discourage their children from maximising their God-given talents, saying that could be the one thing that would establish and give them exposure.

Priscilla seized the opportunity to thank her family, loved ones, and manager for their support in her music career.

Watch the video below:

