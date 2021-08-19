President Akufo-Addo has revealed that UTAG has finally called off their strike action

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that the University Teachers Association of Ghana has finally called off their strike action.

The president told the newly elected executives of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) that UTAG has agreed to return to the classroom after almost three weeks away.

Akufo-Addo further said things have been put in place to resolve the issues and he hoped that the necessary things will be adhered to by all parties.

UTAG finally calls off strike - Nana Addo tells new NUGS executives

Source: Twitter

“All of us are happy that the University lectures have agreed after some long drama negotiations to suspend the strike. We are hoping very much some soring binding arrangement will be finally agreed on by the parties.

“There is a road map that has been established and hopefully both parties will make sure that this road map is carefully implemented,’ Mr Akufo-Addo said.

UTAG to return to class on Monday, August 23

Meanwhile, The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has reportedly suspended the ongoing strike action it started weeks ago, to demand better conditions of service.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh signed by the National President, Professor Charles Marfo, the association reached a consensus after a meeting on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

UTAG says it wants to draw emphatically a line between a suspended strike and a strike that has been called off.

The association said it is keenly monitoring every word as stated in the Memorandum of Understanding with the government stakeholders

Still, on Education, Ghanaian teacher, vlogger and social media education advocate Michael Owusu Afriyie famed as Teacher Kwadwo has been spotted granting an interview over the plight of teachers.

While speaking on a radio interview on Accra-based Neat FM, the popular teacher indicated that teachers in Ghana were going through a lot of challenges but were unable to speak due to some regulations.

Using his own school as an example, Teacher Kwadwo revealed that 2 separate classes had to be cramped in the same classroom to be taught by the same teacher.

He added that even though the student population in the school was growing, the headteacher announced that they were overstaffed.

