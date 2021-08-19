UTAG has reportedly suspended the ongoing strike action

It has directed its members to restore teaching and other related activities effective, Monday, August 23, 2021

New arrangements are, however, pending for examinations

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has reportedly suspended the ongoing strike action it started weeks ago, to demand better conditions of service.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh signed by the National President, Professor Charles Marfo, the association reached a consensus after a meeting on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

UTAG says it wants to draw emphatically a line between a suspended strike and a strike that has been called off.

The association said it is keenly monitoring every word as stated in the Memorandum of Understanding with the government stakeholders

As a sign of good faith, for the distressed students, UTAG has directed its members to restore teaching and other related activities effective, Monday, August 23, 2021.

New arrangements are, however, pending for examinations, as the association has promised to communicate the necessary arrangement to management

In other news, Ghanaian teacher, vlogger and social media education advocate Michael Owusu Afriyie famed as Teacher Kwadwo has been spotted granting an interview over the plight of teachers.

While speaking on a radio interview on Accra-based Neat FM, the popular teacher indicated that teachers in Ghana were going through a lot of challenges but were unable to speak due to some regulations.

Using his own school as an example, Teacher Kwadwo revealed that 2 separate classes had to be cramped in the same classroom to be taught by the same teacher.

He added that even though the student population in the school was growing, the headteacher announced that they were overstaffed.

Teacher Kwadwo went on to add that it was commonplace in the practice to post 'stubborn' teachers to villages to serve as a form of punishment.

He said many teachers were aware of this fact and it prevented them from speaking up to authority for fear of being dumped in a village.

Teacher Kwadwo also noted that the authorities were well-aware of all these challenges yet refused to do anything to resolve them.

