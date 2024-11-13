The Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, K.T. Hammond, has dragged the Ketu North MP, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, to the police over an alleged assault

According to the Trade Minister, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee pushed him five times in front of the parliament building

The incident allegedly happened following the indefinite suspension of parliament by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, who also doubles as the Trade Minister, has filed a criminal complaint against the MP for Ketu North, Dr James Klutse Avedzi.

K.T. Hammond, in his complaint form to the police, accused the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of assaulting him.

K.T. Hammond says Dr Kludze Avedzi pushed him several times in an interaction outside the parliament building.

In a video that has since gone viral, Dr Avedzi and other National Democratic Congress MPs are seen arguing with the K.T. Hammond.

Some MPs seemingly pushed and shoved him away when he tried to speak to the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, following the indefinite adjournment of Parliament last week.

According to K.T. Hammond, Dr Kludze Avedzi had pushed him five times without provocation.

The situation had left the Trade Minister visibly irritated and unhappy.

K.T. Hammond, in pursuance of his case, has been granted a police medical form to be examined at a hospital following his alleged assault.

He told JoyNews that he would pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

