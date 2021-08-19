Dancehall musician, Samini, has shared a photo of his youngest daughter

The three-year-old girl, according to the photo seen online, is adorable and full of confidence

Fans have admired her beauty and have showered praises on her

A photo of Samini’s last baby girl has surfaced on the internet and fans are full of admiration for her.

The little girl posed with her right hand on her waist with a cheerful smile letting out her clean set of teeth.

Little Dagati, as some have called her looked good in what appears to be her school uniform, and her pair of black shoes and white socks.

Samini. Photo credit: @samini_dagaati/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

Her overall posture in the photo has got fans complimenting her while praising her father.

Oseikrom, for instance, called the Samini’s daughter Lil Dagati:

oseikromdrill: “Lil Dagati.”

Ahuofe Bernice says she is so cute:

ahoufe_bernice: “Baby soo cute.”

Wanbili called her “Daga bii”:

wanbili_highgrade10: “Daga bii.”

To Brainy Beatz, she is a princess:

brainybeatz: “My princes.”

Samini's sons with Rasta

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Samini flaunted his all-grown sons with their long rasta.

In the photo, Samini posed in-between the boys who were full of smiles.

The boys look so much like their father and the older one’s smile reveals his dentition which is similar to his father’s.

