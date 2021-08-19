Zach Choi bio: age, early life, family, girlfriend, ASMR channel, latest updates

Zach Choi is not your typical everyday YouTuber and social media influencer. Instead, he dominates a space in which the majority of the users seem to be much younger than he is, and perhaps that is what makes him unique. The YouTube celebrity has come a long way to be the star he is today. He is a hardworking individual who has tried several things, such as fashion blogging and modelling, before finding his niche on YouTube.

In the last few years, social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok have competitively been reinventing themselves with several innovations. As people learnt that they could earn a living by creating and posting videos on such platforms, many abandoned other careers to be social media stars. On its part, YouTube has made several millionaires, and Zach Choi is one of them.

Zach Choi's profile summary

Full name : Zachary Choi

: Zachary Choi Nickname : Zach Choi

: Zach Choi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27th August 1986

27th August 1986 Birth sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Age: 34 years old (as of 2021)

34 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: Korean-American

Korean-American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 62 kg

62 kg Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Body type: Lean

Lean Sexual orientatio n: Straight

n: Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Marital status : Single

: Single Profession: YouTuber & social media influencer

YouTuber & social media influencer YouTube name: Zach Choi ASMR

Zach Choi ASMR Instagram: @zachchoi

@zachchoi Twitter:

Facebook:

Early life

Zach Choi was born on 27th August 1986 in Seoul, South Korea. This means that Zach Choi's age as of September 2021 is 35 years old. His parents gave him up for adoption at a very young age. He was adopted by a loving family consisting of an American father and a South Korean mother. His adoptive father is a businessman and used to be a singer, while his mother was a model.

The 34-year-old YouTuber and his family lived in the USA, raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Eager to be independent, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to try out new ideas. It is while there that he became a YouTube sensation but not after having to work hard. There is no information as to whether Zach has any siblings.

Career

When Zach moved to Los Angeles, California, he had to work as a waiter to support himself. He then moved online with his first website, 'NativetoNowhere’. He used to post fashion commentaries on the styles he encountered in LA.

Unfortunately, this website is no longer active after he abandoned it to try other ideas. Zach Choi's Instagram account is not as busy as YouTube, but he still boasts more than 883,000 followers.

On 5th July 2014, Zach set his eyes on ASMR/Mukbang uploads, and so he created his YouTube channel, Zach Choi ASMR. The channel currently has over 12.8 million subscribers.

The channel is dedicated to ASMR and Mukbang content, but the uniqueness with his content is that he never speaks in his videos. Some people speculate that Zach Choi's voice is absent from his videos because he is insecure about hearing it.

His breakthrough video was the ‘ASMR EATING DUCK FAT FRENCH FRIES (NO TALKING)’. The video garnered more than 1.4 million views. In addition, he has posted several other YouTube videos, including collaborations with other popular YouTubers such as the ‘MOST POPULAR FOOD FOR ASMR WITH STEPHANIE SOO (HONEYCOMB, ALOE VERA, TANGHULU, MACARONS)’.

The challenge with being a YouTube star is that one must be ready for trolls and beef. In Choi’s case, it was unbelievable that he could be in an argument because he does not utter a word in his videos.

In 2019, he found himself involved in a scuffle between Stephanie Soo and Nikocado Avocado. It all started when the three collaborated in a video, and Nikocado requested Stephanie to share information about another video, but she accused Nikocado of manipulating her.

Since Choi does not speak on his video, he stayed out of the matter but later addressed it through Twitter.

Is Zach Choi married?

There is no information anywhere to suggest that he is married or even dating. He has also not shared anything about his previous relationships.

Net worth and salary

The fortunes of YouTube stars continue to increase daily as they post new content and get more views. Primarily, they are paid based on the number of views, but they also make money by endorsing products and through fan donations. According to Dreshare, Zach Choi's net worth as of 2021 is $450,000.

When it comes to his salary, it is difficult to have the exact figure because it is dependent on several factors. According to the Influence Marketing Hub, for every $100 an advertiser pays, Google will pay $68 to a YouTuber. The rates per ad view range from $0.10 to $0.30. For 1,000 ad views, a YouTuber receives about $18.

Latest updates

The YouTube content creator shared an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response video clip on his YouTube channel in the latest news. The video, ASMR FRIED CHICKEN & SPICY SEAFOOD SOUP MUKBANG 먹방 | COOKING & EATING SOUNDS, was uploaded on 2nd July 2021. So far, it has garnered over 2.8 million views.

In addition, if you are an avid follower and fan of Zach’s online life, you may have noticed that he looks a little different than he used to. This is because he has undergone a few surgical procedures on his face. He’s had double eyelid surgery as well as a nose job.

Zach Choi’s fast facts

Who is Zach Choi? He is a Korean-American YouTube content creator and social media influencer. What is Zach Choi's real name? His real name is Zachary Choi. How tall is Zach Choi? The YouTube is 5 feet 10 inches tall. How old is Zach Choi? The YouTube star is 35 years old in 2021, having been born on 27th August 1986. Does Zach Choi have a GF? Unfortunately, there is no available information on whether he is in a relationship or not. Where is Zach Choi from? He was born in Seoul, South Korea but raised in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

The demand for ASMR content on YouTube is significant, with millions and millions of viewers seeking new videos daily, thus giving Zach Choi long working hours to quench some of this thirst. The ASMR artist has made a name for himself, with his following growing by the day thanks to his top-notch content.

