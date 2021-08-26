Simon Helberg age, wife, height, movies and TV shows, latest updates

Simon Helberg is known as Howard of the Big Bang Theory, an aerospace engineer working in an astronautical engineering lab. Howard Wolowitz would rock a western cowboy button-up shirt over a turtleneck or polo neck and tight colourful pants.

Is Howard smarter than Sheldon? The duo made the Big Bang Theory fun to watch. They constantly argued about their intelligence. While Sheldon was proud of his PhD, Howard bragged about his engineering experience. Howard believed he was more intelligent than Sheldon, even without a doctorate.

Simon Helberg's profile summary

Full name: Simon Maxwell Helberg

Simon Maxwell Helberg Date of birth: December 9th, 1980

December 9th, 1980 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Hometown: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 40 years (as of 2020)

40 years (as of 2020) Middle school: Crossroads School

Crossroads School University: New York University

New York University Career: Actor, comedian, and musician

Actor, comedian, and musician Nationally: America

America Ethnicity: White

White Parents: Sandy and Harriet B. Helberg

Sandy and Harriet B. Helberg Sibling: Mason Helberg

Mason Helberg Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital Status: Married

Married Spouse: Jocelyn Towne

Jocelyn Towne Children: 2

2 Height: 5ft 4 inches (1.63 m)

5ft 4 inches (1.63 m) Weight: 130 lbs

130 lbs Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Net worth: $45 million

$45 million Simon Helberg's height: 5ft 4 inches

5ft 4 inches Religion: Judaism

Judaism Facebook:

Twitter: @simonhelberg

Simon Helberg's biography

How old is Simon Helberg? The actor was born on December 9th, 1980, thus, Simon Helberg's age is 40 years as of 2020.

Helberg was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, USA. He comes from a celebrity family with Russian, Polish, and Jewish ancestry. Sandy Helberg (father) is a well-known actor, while Harriet Helberg (mother) is a successful casting director.

The actor's brother is Mason Helberg, and his paternal grandparents are Sam and Tonia Helberg. The actor earned a black belt in Karate by his ninth birthday. Simon Helberg and Jason Ritter went to Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. The duo later became roommates at New York University.

The actor was part of several music bands while still in middle school. He has had lots of loyal fans since his teenage years to date. Besides singing, Maxwell was also trying to make it in acting.

Career journey

He relocated to New York to train at the famous Tisch School of Arts in the New York University and later joined the Atlantic Theater Company. Simon returned to Los Angeles after school and became a comedian.

Maxwell worked with Derek Waters in the early 2000s at the beginning of his comedy career. Derek Waters is a prominent actor in the US.

The actor's first acting role was on a Mad TV sketchy comedy show in 2002 and later acted on the Van Wilder comedy show. He was in the Old School film in 2003 and Jerry the Cinderella films in 2004.

Maxwell was a minor character in several TV shows and films in 2005. He got the opportunity to work with Aaron Sorking in the 2006 Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip comedy series.

Who is Howard of the Big Bang Theory?

The actor was part of CBS' Big Bang Theory series as an aerospace engineer from 2007 to 2009. He is Simon and portrays an aerospace engineer working in an astronautical engineering lab.

In 2007, Derek and Maxwell co-hosted a TV program called Derek and Ѕіmоn on the Super Deluxe website. They featured many celebrities, including comedian Bob Odenkirk. Maxwell has also been a voice artist for Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino.

Who is Simon Helberg married to?

Simon Helberg's wife is Jocelyn Towne. She is a film director, producer, and actress. The couple tied the knot on July 15th, 2007. It is incredible to see them happily married for years.

Did you know that Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne broke up before their wedding? Simon got cold feet about the marriage, broke up with his girlfriend, and decided to marry in 2007.

Simon Helberg's house is a $6.8 million home in Los Feliz. His family lives with him in Los Angeles, USA. The celebrity couple has two children, Adeline (daughter) and Wilder Towne (son). Adeline was born on May 8th, 2012, while Wilder's birthday was April 23rd, 2014.

Simon Helberg's net worth

The actor's net worth is $45 million as of August 2021. He appeared on the Forbes 2018 issue of wealthy celebrities as the third highest-paid TV actor in the US.

In the same year, Simon Helberg's salary on the Big Bang Theory increased from $45,000 to $1 million per episode in the later seasons. The actor and his wife bought actor Сhаrlіе Ѕhееn’ѕ $3 mіllіоn mansion located in Меdіtеrrаnеаn in 2019.

Simon Helberg's latest news

The actor worked hard to land a role in the 2020 movie music titled Annette. In the film, Simon plays the piano and leads 50 professional musicians in multiple songs.

Simon Helberg has appeared in many films and television series. The actor makes people laugh till tears drop down their cheeks. The entertainment world would never be the same if he were not part of it.

