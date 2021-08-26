Zhang Zhehan age, height, wife, movies and songs, controversies

It is pretty uncommon to watch a Chinese film acted by Zhang Zhehan without noticing his charming face. Actor Zhehan is a Chinese actor best known for his roles in Legend of Ban Shu, Demon Girl, Legend of Yunxi, and Word of Honor. His photos where he posed at Japan's notorious Yasukuni Shrine recently sparked outrage among the Chinese public.

Zhang Zhehan is a Chinese actor and singer. He began his acting and musical career in 2010 and has since rocked the public space with his outstanding personality. However, recent controversial photos of his visit to Japan's notorious Yasukuni Shrine took a turn on him and his career.

Zhang Zhehan

Date of birth: 11th of May, 1991

Age: 30 years old

Location of birth: Xinyu, Jiangxi, China

Nationality: Chinese

Occupation: Actor and singer

Height: 181 centimetres (5 feet and 11 inches)

Weight: 70 kilograms

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Marital status: Single

Highest qualification: Graduate

School: Shanghai Theatre Academy

: Shanghai Theatre Academy Zodiac sign : Taurus

Hair colour: dark brown

Eye colour: Brown

Body built: Slender

Marital status: Single

Instagram account: @han.han0511

Background information

Zhehan was born on the 11th of May 1991 in Xinyu, Jiangxi, China. He is the only child of his parents and was raised in Xinyu, China.

Ever since he was a little boy, Zhehan has always found music and acting particularly interesting. Therefore, Zhang Zhehan's parents find it no surprise that he excels very well in art, and they supported him.

Education

Despite coming from low-income family background, Zhehan attended the Shanghai Theatre Academy in Shanghai, China. It is a public university solely for dramatic art education. His parents had to make a lot of sacrifices for his tuition fee by selling their house.

Career

After graduating from Shanghai Theatre Academy, Zhehan made his first debut in acting in 2010. He played Xia Yanxi in a movie titled Why Love You. After his enthusiastic exhibition in the romantic drama, he was awarded another contract with Yu Zheng's studio.

He acted as the lead character in a comedy web series, Crazy for Palace, and its sequel this time around. Since his debut, Zhang has acted in several others movies, including the following:

Palace 3: The Lost Daughter

Nirvana in Fire

Legend of Ban Shu

The Romance of the Condor Heroes

ACG Hero

Decoded

Demon Girl

Happy Mitan

Memory Lost

The Second Sight Fall in Love

Castle in the Time

Zhao Ge

Retro Detective

Demon Girl II

In 2018, Zhang Zhehan and Ju Jingyi were featured in the historical romance drama Legend of Yun Xi. Interestingly, the movie received a lot of applause for its intriguing storyline. Besides, in 2020, he bagged a Weibo award as the Rising Artist of the Year.

Is Zhang Zhehan married?

One of the most commonly asked questions about the Chinese actor is who Zhang Zhehan's wife is. Unfortunately, there are no proofs to validate the assertion that the actor is married. However, there are rumours that he reportedly had and broke up with some ladies in the past.

Among others, Xu Jiawen, Esther Yu, and Jiang Mengjie are some of those he reportedly had a relationship with. One of the primary reasons several actresses and celebrities have been linked to him is Zhang Zhehan's Instagram posts.

Physical appearance

Zhang Zhehan's height is about 181 centimetres, and he weighs 70 kilograms.

What happened to Zhang Zhehan?

It came as a hard surprise for everyone, especially Chinese followers of Zhang Zhehan, on the 15th of August, 2021. Zhang Zhehan posing at Japan's notorious Yasukuni Shrine and photos of him attending a wedding at Nogi Shrine were seen online, which sparked outrage among the Chinese.

Yasukuni and Nogi are highly despised Japanese shrines because they were built in honour of imperial Japanese military officers and war criminals who invaded China during the second world war. Thus, his appearance at such places proves insensitive to national history.

As a result of the photographs that circulated online, Zhehan received several prosecutions for his action. Some measures included termination of brand endorsements from Pandora, Clinique, Maybelline, Nivea, Ariel, Costa Coffee, Coca-Cola, and Taobao.

Also, Zhang Zhehan's TV shows and upcoming films were all terminated. More to the ban was that the China Association of Performing Arts placed a total entertainment ban on the . Other actions he met were a shut down of his super-topic in Sina Weibo and his account and studio account.

Apologies

Zhang issued an apology, stating how ashamed he is of his action caused by ignorance and lack of respect for the national interest. In his words, he said:

I am not pro-Japanese, I am Chinese! I have never made any remarks harmful to the motherland on any occasion! I deeply love my motherland! You can criticize me for being ignorant. I am especially grateful to everyone for your supervision and criticism.

As a public figure, I should always keep in mind the pain of history. In the future, I will learn more about history and culture, enrich my professionalism, be more rigorous and self-discipline, and once again solemnly apologize.

However, that did not stop Youku from deleting Zhang's name from the Word of the Honor cast list. Several others follow suit, including QQ Music, NetEase Music, and Bilibili removed every video content relating to him.

Zhang Zhehan rose from nothing to something due to his impeccable acting skill and performance. However, his recent controversy took a heavy turn on him, causing a loss of fortune, endorsement, TV rights, social media page, and many more.

