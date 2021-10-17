Betty Brosmer then and now: Where is the former fitness model today?

Betty Brosmer is a 1950's model who was not only famous for being a pin-up model and fitness guru; she also had a fantastic personality that wowed people the world over. Apart from her beauty, her 18-inch waist was another thing that made her one of the most celebrated 1950's pin-up models.

Betty Brosmer posing for the camera. Photo: @karenshane63

Source: Twitter

Betty Brosmer has been featured in numerous magazines covers because of her stunning blonde looks. Furthermore, her beauty has not only made her famous, but it has also seen her grace numerous men’s magazine covers. Here is a brief look into the life of Betty Brosmer from her early childhood up to where she is now.

Betty Brosmer’s profile summary

Full name: Betty Chloe Brosmer

Nickname: Betty, Brosmer

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 2nd August 1935

Birth sign: Leo

Place of birth: Pasadena, California, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Eye colour: Blue

Hair colour: Blonde

Weight: 50 kg

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Body measurements: 38-24-35 inches

Sexual orientation: Straight

Religion: Christianity

Father: Andrew Brosmer

Mother: Vendla Alvaria Brosmer

Marital status: Widowed

Spouse: Joe Weider (1961 to 2013)

Children: Lydia Ross

Profession: Model, fitness expert

Net worth: $1 million to $5 million

: $1 million to $5 million Official website: Betty Weider

Early life

Who is Betty Brosmer? She is an American former bodybuilder and physical fitness expert born on 2nd August 1935 in Pasadena, California. Her father was Andrew Brosemer and her mother was Vendla Alvaria Pippenger. She lived in Carmel-by-the- sea in California in her early childhood, but her parents moved to Los Angeles when she was ten years old.

Betty Brosmer developed an enthusiasm for weight lifting as well as muscle building at an early age. This was the reason why she was known as a tomboy in school. However, her father brought her up as a sports fan, which was one of the reasons why she was an excellent young athlete from an early age.

Being an extraordinary athlete, as a young girl, it might have seemed like Betty Brosmer was destined to become a professional athlete. However, she chose a different path and became a pin-up model at a surprisingly young age.

Modelling career

A portrait of Betty Brosmer. Photo: @karenshane63

Source: UGC

Betty Brosmer started her modelling career at 13, posing for the famous Sears and Roebuck catalogue. The following year, she was asked by a professional photographer to come to New York for a photoshoot, a trip she took with her aunt. One of the pictures she took during that trip was later bought for commercial purposes by Emerson Television.

The said picture became iconic as it was featured for a long time in famous journals, including national magazines. Taking trips back and forth between New York City and Los ageless became a norm for Betty Brosmer to build up her modelling career. However, in 1950, when she was 15 years old, Brosmer and her Aunt moved to New York City.

It was here that Betty Brosmer enrolled in George Washington High School in Manhattan. She continued with her education while at the same time polishing her modelling career by building her photographic portfolio. As a result, her modelling career blossomed, and Betty appeared on the cover of many popular magazines at the time for the next four years.

Betty Brosmer's modelling career was successful as she not only featured in romance novels, books, and crime magazines, but she also won over fifty beauty pageants. She was said to be one of the unique models who had a "perfect figure." Her body measurements of 38-18-36 and her "impossible waist" were some of the reasons why she became one of the most celebrated pin-up models of her time.

Not only was Betty Brosmer one of the most stunning and successful commercial models, but she also had the brains to back it up. She was the first model to claim the rights for her pictures, which played a significant role in making her one of the highest-paid American pin-up models of the 1950s. She worked her way up to gracing the covers of some of the most popular magazines globally.

Working with the renowned pin-up photographer Keith Barnard catapulted Betty Brosmer’s modelling career to great heights and made her an international face. Barnard worked with top levels models such as Jaynes Mansfield and Marylin Monroe. After signing a contract with Keith Barnard, Betty Brosmer became the highest-paid model in the United States.

Fitness queen and writer

As a physical fitness expert, Joe Weider created the Mr Olympia Body Building contest and the International Federation of Bodybuilders. He later published and made several fitness-related magazines such as Muscle & Fitness, Men's Health, and Shape.

This allowed Mrs Weider to become a writer being an associate editor of Shape Magazine, which she held for more than three decades.

Betty Weider also had her columns known as Body by Betty and Health and Betty. Furthermore, the couple also teamed up to write a couple of books in the 1980s (The Weider Book of Body Building and The Weider Body Book).

A collage of Betty Brosmer then and now. Photo: @karenshane63

Source: UGC

Betty Brosmer’s marriage life

Working with Keith Barbara not only helped make her a renowned and prosperous model, but it also had a significant impact on her social life. Brosmer got to meet her husband, Joe Weider, through Keith Barnard. She got to pose for Weider magazine, which featured in Figure & Beauty in December 1956.

Being a talented model, she caught the eye of Weider, became her favourite model, and they began to meet frequently for professional reasons. Working together professionally, coupled with their shared interest in health and fitness, made them grow close, and eventually, a relationship blossomed.

They dated for some time and finally got married on 24th April 1961. This was how Betty Brosmer came to be known as Betty Weider. Joe Weider did not have any children together with Betty Brosmer. However, he had a daughter from his first marriage.

Where is Betty Brosmer today?

What happened to Betty Brosmer? Betty Brosmer pin-up model is alive and still promoting awareness of health and fitness via her columns and the Shape magazine. Betty Brosmer now is 87 years old. Sadly, her husband died in 2013 at the age of 93.

