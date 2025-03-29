Real Madrid Predicted Starting Lineup of Carlo Ancelotti vs Leganes on Saturday
- Carlo Ancelotti is expected to parade a strong starting team to take on Leganes in a massive La Liga encounter
- Real Madrid's 3-point deficit to Barcelona makes this match crucial as a victory brings Los Blancos on level terms with Barca
- Despite in relegation zone, Leganés will look to spoil Real Madrid’s title aspirations with a disciplined defensive strategy
As the 2024/25 La Liga season enters its most pivotal stage, Real Madrid will face Leganés in a must-win Matchweek 29 encounter on Saturday, March 29.
The stakes could not be higher, as a victory would bring Madrid level on points with Barcelona, who lead the league with 63 points. Currently, Carlo Ancelotti's side trail their arch-rivals by three points, sitting in second place with 60 points after 28 games. With Barcelona set to play Girona on Sunday, Madrid will have a prime opportunity to put the pressure on their Catalan counterparts by claiming all three points.
Real Madrid's predicted starting lineup vs Leganes
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field a strong lineup for the Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga match, as Los Blancos seek to continue their pursuit of the La Liga title.
Real Madrid's predicted goalkeeper and defence
The expected lineup will feature Lunin in goal, who has been a steady presence in the net for the Spanish giants when Thibaut Courtois is not available. In front of him, the defensive setup is likely to include Lucas Vazquez at right-back, Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio in central defense, and Fran García at left-back. This back four is tasked with ensuring a solid defensive foundation to fend off Leganés’ attacking threats even though the relegation-bound side have scored just 13 goals in 28 games this season.
Real Madrid possible midfield vs Leganes
The midfield trio is expected to comprise Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham. Valverde has been in fine form this season, bringing energy and creativity to the midfield. Tchouameni, with his disciplined and combative style, will provide defensive solidity, while Bellingham has been a revelation since joining, offering both goalscoring and playmaking abilities. This trio will need to dominate the midfield to allow Madrid’s attacking stars to shine.
Real Madrid vs Leganes: Carlo Ancelotti's potential attack
Speaking of attacking options, it is hoped that Madrid's front line will consist of Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr., and Kylian Mbappé who recently gave his point of view about a possible Real Madrid vs PSG clash in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.
The Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius, both part of the Brazil team that lost heavily to Aregentina in the World Cup qualifiers on March 26, have been in scintillating form this season, with their blistering pace and technical ability causing nightmares for defenders across La Liga.
The star addition of Mbappé brings a new level of firepower to the attack as he chases the 2024/25 La Liga top scorer award against Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona. The former PSG attacker has 20 goals so far while the ex-Bayern Munich goal machine tops the scores chart with his 23 strikes so far.
Predicted XI of Real Madrid vs Leganes
Thibaut Courtois - Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia - Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham -Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes
Kylian Mbappe eyes historic Real Madrid achievement
YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kylian Mbappe's most significant ambition in his first Real Madrid season, with the European powerhouse failing to realize a key feat.
