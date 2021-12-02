Ysabel Jordan: 10 interesting facts about one of Michael Jordan's twins

Being a celebrity is fun. You get to be known all over the world. While ordinary people work hard to get success and recognition, the lucky ones are born celebrities. Ysabel Jordan is one such lucky toddler who was born a celebrity. She has a strong fan base from the media due to her dad's fame.

Ysabel Jordan made headlines in various newspapers even before she came to the limelight. Her story in the People magazine's celebrity babies section caught the curiosity of millions. Even though their parents wish to raise her away from the spotlight, Jordan and Prieto's fans couldn't let it go.

Ysabel Jordan's profile summary

Full name: Ysabel Jordan

Ysabel Jordan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: February 9, 2014

February 9, 2014 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth : West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.A

: West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.A Current residence : Florida

: Florida Age: 7 years old (as of 2021)

7 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Mother: Yvette Prieto

Yvette Prieto Twin sister: Victoria

Victoria Half-siblings: Jasmine Mikael, Jeffery, and Marcus

Jasmine Mikael, Jeffery, and Marcus Famous for: Being a celebrity kid

10 interesting facts about Ysabel Jordan

Ysabel was welcomed into the world in 2014. So what's so special about her? Here are some interesting things that you would love to know about the celebrity kid:

1. Ysabel Jordan was born in 2014

Ysabel was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, the U.S.A, on February 9, 2014. She is the daughter of Michael, an American NBA superstar, and Yvette Prieto, Cuban–American model. Ysabel's parents announced their pregnancy on November 30, 2013. However, the parents did not reveal that they were twins.

2. Her name 'Ysabel' has a Godly meaning

Ysabel is a unique name. It has a deep-rooted sense to it and has a beautiful meaning as well. The name is pronounced similarly to Isabel, which means "Gift for God."

In Spanish reference, the name means "God is plenty." similarly, the name means "Consecrated to God" in the Italian version.

3. Ysabel was born with a twin sister

Ysabel was not born alone. Her mother gave birth to identical twins after a long labour and delivery process. As a result, Michael Jordan's twins were born on the night of February 9, 2014.

4. She comes from a celebrity family

Her father rose to prominence during the 1980s and 1990s. He was a 6-time NBA Finals champion and MVP. Ysabel Jordan's parents met in 2008.

He is well known as the most reputable basketball player. The mother, Yvette, on the other hand, is a Cuban-American model. The two tied the knot on April 23, 2013. She has three step-siblings from her father's first marriage.

5. Her parents want her to grow away from the limelight

Michael Jordan's twin daughters have always attracted the attention of the media. However, their parents have done all it takes to keep their childhood life away from the public eye. Thus, there is little information about their educational background in the public domain.

6. She has three older siblings

Victoria is not the only sibling to Ysabel. Her father, Michael, had formally been married to Juanita Vanoy. So how many kids did Michael Jordan have with Juanita Vanoy? He has three children.

7. Ysabel's father is a well-decorated player

Her father is a highly decorated retired basketball player. During his career, he bagged many awards, including NBA MVPs, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, FIBA Hall of Fame, and United States Olympic Hall of Fame.

8. She has not been involved in any professional field

Ysabel is just a seven years old kid thus has not been involved in any field. However, her fame is due to her father and mother's popularity. Ysabel gained enough fame before and after her birth.

9. Ysabel Jordan's net worth is quite high

It is no surprise to see celebrity kids bringing in money at an early age. They mainly get money from endorsements and other deals. However, this is not the case with Ysabel Jordan.

Her net worth is currently dependent on her father's achievements. Even though they are still young, based on their parents' income Victoria and Ysabel Jordan have a large potential net worth. Her father's net worth is estimated to be $1.7 billion.

10. Ysabel dad, Michael, has been married twice

Ysabel's father, Michael and Juanita Vanoy, his first wife were in a happy marital relationship. The two exchanged their wedding vowed on September 2, 1989. After 17 years of marriage, the pair filed for divorce.

Jordan gave $168 million of properties for the divorce settlement. These included child support and custody of their twin daughters. Jordan, who is a former NBA player, later found a new love in Yvette Prieto. The couple tied the knot on April 27, 2013.

Ysabel Jordan is one of the youngest celebs and famous family members of their time. She was born on February 9, 2014, and her birthplace is the United States. With only seven years, she is well known as the daughter of NBA superstar Michael and his second wife, Yvette Prieto.

