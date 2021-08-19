At 23, French-Senegalese star, Momar Sakanono runs Be Great Company, a licensed agency

Momar became the young person to be licensed by both FIFA & NBA when he was only 20, after he quit playing basketball

Momar indicates that the main reason he decided to start his agency is to fix the many problems players face in the hands of agencies

Momar Sakanoko, a former professional and Senegalese national team player, retired from playing basketball at 19 to become the youngest ever FIFA and NBA licensed agent.

With his license, the young man has been able to set up his own company called the Be Great Company, which currently manages a crop of players in the NBA and FIFA, according to dailyscanner.com

At age 23, Momar's company has grown into a worldwide multi-service company and offers management, marketing, branding, production, and entertainment with some of the best talents around the world, brands, and properties; he tells YEN.com.gh.

Momar Sakanoko Credit: dailyscanner; techbullion

Momar's career began with an internship at the Jay Z agency Roc Nation for three months and subsequently, his CAA (Creative Arts Agency), taking care of NBA contract players.

How Momar's basketball journey began

Recounting his journey and why he decided to set up his company, the young man said:

"I started playing basketball at age six because I come from a family of professional basketball players. By age 12, I started getting recognition in France. In one of my first clubs, I was named the most valuable player and that shot me to become successful very early in my career."

From there, the retired professional player got ranked as part of ESPN's top 100 players in America and was blessed with many big contracts and scholarships.

Momar Sakanoko was also invited to the France national team but decided to play for Senegal's national team and his first year of professional basketball in the Czech Republic.

What led to the birth of Be Great Company

According to Momar, he quickly realized that he was taken advantage of constantly, as his managers and teams always shortchanged him in a lot of contracts.

Aside the financial problems he faced, Momar also indicated that he was given inhuman treatments in many places, just like a lot of youngsters like him face.

The young man then decided to quit playing professional basketball and fix the challenges he faced in his career by obtaining a license to manage players appropriately and offer them the best guidance and mentorship possible.

We take care of players properly because a lot of them get exploited. They are shortchanged by their teams and their agents, so my company is doing everything possible to fix the problems and give athletes what exactly they deserve.

Momar's programme also helps athletes with investments so they do not fall back into the mud after they retire from their professional career.

Be Great Company is fast growing into one of the most recognized licensed agencies in Europe because of its reputation with the handling of players, techbullion reports.

